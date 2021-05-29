AEW Dynamite Results: The Inner Circle destroyed, New Title belt introduced

The go-home show ahead of AEW Double or Nothing 2021 did not disappoint. We Darby Allin in action as well as Miro and Hangman Page. We also had a celebration of the Inner Circle which featured WCW legend, Eric Bischoff.

Hikaru Shida was on Dynamite and she was presented with a new AEW Women's Championship belt. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega was also present along with his challengers this Sunday, PAC and Orange Cassidy. The big question was will Cassidy chose to accept Omega's offer from last week?

Well, we got the answer on tonight's show.

Darby Allin vs Cezar Bononi kicked off AEW Dynamite

Cezar Bononi definitely had the power and size advantage in this one and he showed it early on as he tossed Darby Allin across the ring. Bononi tossed Darby into the top turnbuckle and the former TNT Champion fell outside the ring.

Back in the ring, Darby Allin fought back, locking in a sleeper hold. He followed it up with a Shotgun Dropkick before heading to the top rope and hitting the Coffin Drop for the win on AEW Dynamite.

Result: Darby Allin def. Cezar Bononi

Grade: C

After the match, Sky and Ethan Page attacked Allin and Sting, with some help from Bononi and his crew. Before they could inflict further damage, The Dark Order came out to save the legend and the former TNT Champ.

Weigh-in for Cody Rhodes and Anthony Ogogo ahead of AEW Double Or Nothing

Man oh man have we missed the energy from the fans #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/zhNOOZ4lPF — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 29, 2021

Paul Wight hosted the weigh-in segment and invited Anthony Ogogo to come out first. Ogogo came out flanked by QT Marshal and the rest of his faction. Cody Rhodes followed him out with a lot of his students and family members by his side. Dustin Rhodes followed Cody into the ring as well.

Cody weighed in at 218 pounds and the former Olympian was up next. Ogogo weighed in at 219.

QT Marshall took the mic after the weigh-in and gloated that Ogogo was the favorite since he weighed slightly more than Cody Rhodes. The crowd was having none of this and Ogogo was booed as the segment came to an end.

We cut backstage to see Christian Cage brawling with Powerhouse Hobbs. Both men laid into each other but it was Cage who was on top when referees intervened and separated the two AEW stars.

