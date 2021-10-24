×
Create
Notifications

AEW Dynamite Results: Scary moment with popular star injured, Sting destroyed, CM Punk confronts former WWE star

MJF sent a message to Darby Allin through Sting
MJF sent a message to Darby Allin through Sting
Pratyay
FEATURED COLUMNIST
comments icon
Modified Oct 24, 2021 08:00 AM IST
Feature

AEW Dynamite did not disappoint and the show featured a couple of stellar matches, including Bryan Danielson facing Dustin Rhodes. We also had Malakai Black vs Cody III, Lance Archer and Eddie Kingston in action, and a whole lot more.

Read on for full AEW Dynamite results.

Bryan Danielson vs Dustin Rhodes (AEW World title eliminator tournament)

How badly does @dustinrhodes want to beat @bryandanielson? He's pulling out all the stops - Tune in NOW for Saturday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama https://t.co/kDqnBg970j

Bryan Danielson and Dustin Rhodes initially shook hands before starting things off. We saw the match continue at a brisk speed as Danielson and Rhodes went back and forth before Danielson took Rhodes down with an arm drag. Bryan went after Dustin's ribs early and then locked in a bow and arrow lock.

Danielson then forced Dustin Rhodes to retreat out to ringside and went for a tope suicida. Danielson was top at this stage as he continued to lay into Dustin Rhodes Rhodes then hit a German Suplex before laying into Danielson with a series of chops. Danielson then transitioned into a cross armbreaker before stomping across Rhodes' arm.

The enzuigiri from @bryandanielson rocks @dustinrhodes -Tune in NOW for Saturday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama https://t.co/CYyQ5U8KFn

The ending sequence saw Rhodes hit back with a powerslam but it wasn't enough to put Danielson away. He followed up with the 10-count punches in the corner before Bryan hit back with a dropkick and backed Danielson back into a corner, following it up with repeated kicks. Danielson then tried to lock in the Labelle Lock but Dustin managed to reach the bottom rope and break the attempted hold.

Danielson went to hit the running knee but Rhodes caught him with a clothesline and hit a piledriver to follow up. Danielson replied with a series of boots in the corner before locking in a Guillotine Choke, forcing Dustin Rhodes to tap out.

Bryan Danielson def. Dustin Rhodes

Kenny Omega sends a message to Hangman Page

Kenny Omega was backstage with The Young Bucks and Adam Cole. The AEW World Champion had a message for Hangman Page's boys, The Dark Order, who was set to challenge The Elite next week on Dynamite:

#AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX with words of warning for the No. 1 contender Hangman @theAdamPage - Tune in NOW for Saturday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama https://t.co/GtlY7E1UZe

Also Read

1 / 8 NEXT
Edited by Anirban Banerjee
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी