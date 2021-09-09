AEW Dynamite Results: CM Punk lays out challenge to top heel faction, Bryan Danielson teases dream match

It was the AEW Dynamite after All Out - widely regarded as one of the most important professional wrestling pay-per-views in the last decade. The fallout from the event was always exciting, and AEW delivered a few days after the pay-per-view.

Overall, the episode of Dynamite was incredible, as expected. AEW is building towards a huge show on the 22nd of September. From incredible matches to feuds and debuts, here is what happened on Dynamite this week!

Dustin Rhodes vs Malakai Black on AEW Dynamite

Dustin Rhodes brought it to Malakai Black right off the bat on AEW Dynamite, with revenge on his mind. It quickly cooled down when it went outside, and Black sent him through a table. As Dustin Rhodes got back in the ring, the former WWE star began to beat him down with relative ease.

Dustin began the comeback, and he took Black to the corner and began unloading on him. The latter was quick to respond, and once he did, he went under the ring and got out Cody Rhodes' boot.

Dustin Rhodes reacted well and came close to ending Malakai Black's undefeated streak in AEW, but he couldn't.

It ultimately ended with Malakai Black not getting a full spinning heel kick, but enough to put him away.

We saw Dustin Rhodes bleeding from his mouth while Black walked away with his AEW winning streak intact.

Result: Malakai Black def. Dustin Rhodes

Grade: B

Eddie Kingston cut a promo backstage, calling AEW All Out the most important pay-per-view in professional wrestling history. He and Miro kicked off the event as two men should, but the AEW TNT Champion decided to use a low blow to win the match. Eddie Kingston said god had no favorites and indicated that he is coming back for the TNT title.

CM Punk lays out challenge to Team Taz on AEW Dynamite

CM Punk came out to a huge pop, and he didn't even let the AEW crowd in Cincinnati chant his name. He got right to it and thanked Darby Allin and Sting. The crowd hijacked him with "You still got it!" chants.

CM Punk asked the crowd if they had watched AEW All Out. He mentioned the names of the debuts - Ruby Soho, Adam Cole, and Bryan Danielson. Taz cut Punk's promo to a chorus of big boos.

CM Punk told him that he would let him speak but warned him never to do it again. Tazz told him never to call out any member of Team Tazz, which surprised Punk.

The Straight Edge Superstar said he didn't do that, and Taz said he did on social media. Powerhouse Hobbs and Hook came out as well.

CM Punk challenged all four members of Team Taz and seemingly began his next feud on AEW Dynamite.

