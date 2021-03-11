AEW Dynamite Results (March 10th, 2021): Winners, Grades, and Video Highlights

AEW Revolution saw the debut of two new names for the company. First off, Ethan Page debuted in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match and All-Ego looked set to make his singles debut for AEW tonight on Dynamite.

Christian Cage also debuted on Sunday, revealing that he was the mystery man Paul Wight was talking about last week. What does The Instant Classic have in store for AEW? Fans were set to hear from him on Dynamite as well.

There was also a lot of fallout to get to tonight. What would happen with The Inner Circle during their War Room? What was next for Sting?

All that, plus Darby Allin put the AEW TNT Championship on the line against Scorpio Sky, who won the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at AEW Revolution. Could Sky knock off the daredevil tonight?

Rey Fenix w/PAC vs Matt Jackson w/Nick Jackson on AEW Dynamite

AEW Tag Team Champion Matt Jackson battled one of the No. 1 contenders Rey Fenix in the opening contest of AEW Dynamite. Fenix left Jackson shaken with his high-flying offense, forcing him to the floor several times.

A springboard crossbody to the floor was followed by a tope con hilo, leaving Matt Jackson out on the ground below. Back in the ring, Jackson and Fenix traded chops on the second rope, leading to Jackson countering a hurricanrana attempt with a sit-out powerbomb. Fenix kicked out and rushed to the floor to get some time to catch his breath.

Jackson took over here, focusing on the back of Fenix. The Executive VP of AEW looked for another powerbomb, but when it was countered he was able to transition into a Sharpshooter. Fenix made it to the ropes and rocked Jackson with a springboard spinning roundhouse kick and a missile dropkick. A spin-out facebuster planted Jackson for a two-count.

Advertisement

Fenix missed a tight rope walking penalty kick, and the AEW Tag Champion spiked him with a slingshot Canadian Destroyer. Another destroyer on the floor left Fenix out cold. PAC tried to wake him up and managed to get his partner in by the nine-count. Jackson connected with an elbow drop for the two.

We thought that was it!!! How does @ReyFenixMx do it? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/I4U6bpJFZh — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 11, 2021

Advertisement

Jackson avoided a basement dropkick, sending Fenix into Nick Jackson. PAC stood over him, leading to Matt superkicking PAC. Back in the ring, the competitors squared off. Jackson landed on his feet off of a German, rocking Fenix with two superkicks. Fenix caught Jackson with a kick as well before both men fell down, exhausted.

Fenix countered a Tombstone, dropping Jackson with one of his own to pick up a win in this fantastic AEW Dynamite opener.

Damn these guys are fun to watch #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/MqBiSWbAHB — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 11, 2021

Results: Rey Fenix defeated Matt Jackson via pinfall on AEW Dynamite.

Grade: B

At AEW Revolution, Eddie Kingston explained why he was out cold after covering Jon Moxley at the end of the exploding barbed wire deathmatch. Kingston said that plain and simple, the anxiety of the situation caused him to blackout. He and Moxley insulted the AEW World Champion for failing to create an exploding ring.

Moxley was upset about not seeing a bomb go off but was happy to have his drinking buddy back. The former AEW Champ said that if you're going to flash a weapon, you better use it. What do Mox and Kingston have in store for Omega and The Good Brothers?

1 / 7 NEXT