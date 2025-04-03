AEW Dynasty 2025: Full match-card and predictions with results - Swerve to dethrone Jon Moxley as World Champion?

AEW is all set for its upcoming PPV, Dynasty 2025 which will take place on April 6th. The company has many title matches on the match card for the show.

It looks as if Tony Khan is planning to make this PPV as big as it can be with WWE WrestleMania just around the corner. In this piece, we're going to take a look at all the matches announced for the show and give out predictions:

#9. Swerve Strickland vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship

Things have reached a new level between Swerve Strickland and Jon Moxley, with The Realest vowing to get his hands on The Purveyor of Violence. Strickland is poised to finally end The Death Riders' reign of terror once and for all by becoming the AEW World Champion once again.

Prediction: Many fans are behind Swerve Strickland to save them from Jon Moxley's stronghold over the AEW World Championship. The Realest looks invincible going in and has huge momentum behind him. He could legitimately walk out as a two-time World Champion at Dynasty.

#8. Kenny Omega vs. Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet of the International Championship

Kenny Omega has some stiff competition ahead of him as he is set to face some of the most agile superstars on the entire roster at Dynasty 2025. Both Mike Bailey and Ricochet are going to put on a showcase once they step inside the ring against The Cleaner for the International Championship.

Prediction: While quite a few fans are behind Mike Bailey and Ricochet has been upping his game as a heel, it doesn't seem like Kenny Omega will drop his International Champion at the upcoming PPV. The Best Bout Machine will find a way to walk out with the gold.

#7. Toni Storm vs. Megan Bayne for the AEW Women's World Championship

Toni Storm has faced tough challenges in her time as the AEW Women's World Champion, but she's never faced anyone like Megan Bayne. The Greek Goddess seemed to have Storm's number as she has laid her out a few times.

Prediction: Even though we're sure Toni Storm will do her best to put on a tough fight against Megan Bayne, we think that she will eventually fall to her opponent. A new Women's World Champion will be crowned at Dynasty 2025.

#6. Death Riders vs. Rated-FTR for the Trios Titles

The Rated-FTR currently looks stronger than ever before but it seems like cracks have started to form amongst the trio. They're now set to wage war against The Death Riders and dethrone them as the AEW Trios Champions.

Prediction: We're not sure if Rated-FTR will be able to make it out of this one with their group still intact, considering their differences. The Death Riders will eventually capitalize and take the win.

#5. The Hurt Syndicate vs. Big Bill and Bryan Keith for the World Tag Team Titles

Big Bill is looking to reclaim what he was never pinned for and that is, the AEW World Tag Team titles, alongside partner Bryan Keith. However, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Syndicate are currently in top form heading into Dynasty 2025.

Prediction: Even though Big Bill and Bryan Keith are incredible stars and might even put up a decent challenge, a title change won't happen. The Hurt Syndicate will eventually get the better of their opponents and stand tall as the AEW Tag Team Champions.

#4. Daniel Garcia vs. Adam Cole for the TNT Championship

The gloves are off this time and it's Daniel Garcia and Adam Cole in a fight for their lives for the TNT Championship. There's no time limit or any interferences so it's going to be a brawl for the crowd to savor.

Prediction: While Daniel Garcia has done an impeccable job as the TNT Champion and he's going to give it his all, Adam Cole will take home the win and become the new champion.

#3. Chris Jericho vs. Bandido for the ROH World Champion

Chris Jericho has been remorseless against his opponent Bandido. The Ocho has tried to shame the star every step of the way. He's now looking to tear off his opponent's mask completely, while Bandido wants to achieve the highest status and become the new ROH World Champion.

Prediction: Chris Jericho has had his fun and it's time for him to pay. Bandido is going to overcome the odds and put his opponent down for the three count to become the new ROH World Champion.

#2. Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight

The Owen Hart Tournament is set to commence on Dynasty with the first round being handed to Will Ospreay and Kevin Knight. Knight is set to make his AEW pay-per-view debut with this match.

Prediction: We all know what both of these men are capable of in the ring and it's going to be an athletic marvel of a match. However, Ospreay's experience will help him secure the win and progress into the next round.

#1. Mercedes Mone vs. Julia Hart

Mercedes Mone has been in top form and is looking to push herself up the ladder even further by winning the women's Owen Hart tournament. However, she'll need to get the better of her opponent, Julia Hart in the first round.

Prediction: Julia Hart is one of the most underrated stars on the roster, but she will fall short of defeating the current AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone.

