"Not as bad as bulls**t people on the internet would say" - AEW Executive slams comments on current backstage situation in Tony Khan's promotion

AEW has recently faced numerous claims of backstage drama, which was heightened by CM Punk's Dynamite promo. In light of all the issues, an AEW Executive has responded, slamming the accusations against the promotion.

All Elite Wrestling has always been praised for its unscripted promos and creative freedom. Numerous WWE Superstars jumped to the promotion after the praise circulated.

Unfortunately, things might not be as perfect as they seem, with rumors spreading about backstage drama.

During his recent appearance on the What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone detailed his experience working in AEW.

"[I] enjoy my job, enjoy my new responsibilities with the company. They are challenging, but those are challenges that I readily accepted when I took the job. I'm seeing a whole new part of wrestling and wrestlers that I didn't see before," Schiavone said.

Samster203 サミー・カラフ @KhalafSammy Tony Schiavone deserves more credit for how good he is.



The man is a workhorse. Especially in AEW. He wanted to join AEW because of their vision and they welcomed him. He has given his all so far in AEW. A very dedicated worker

Schiavone continued, putting down the notions regarding the alleged issues backstage.

"There are some challenges and of course the internet is going crazy about this or that. I'm going to say this right now, things are not as bad as bulls**t people on the internet would say. Not even close to it. We've got some things in place now that I think are going to make us better than ever." [H/T: Fightful]

At this stage, Tony Khan has not responded to any of the allegations, but the promotion has always been tight-lipped about any possible issues, meaning it could all just be due process.

According to WCW veteran Konnan, numerous AEW stars have approached him to complain about their booking

While Tony Khan has only been running All Elite Wrestling for three years, he's received quite a lot of backlash for his booking decisions since late 2021.

Khan is currently the sole booker of the promotion, having the final say on angles despite creative freedom.

During the most recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan recounted a conversation he had with Tony Khan.

“He asked me ‘is this what WCW was like?’ I go ‘this is exactly how WCW started to get’ and he was like ‘oh f**k. The last time I was there, bro you have no idea how many people came up to me and they were p***ed with the booking! They weren’t happy with how they were being used and they were very, very vocal about it,” Konnan said. [3:22 onward].

Shroomigire! @ What Would You Do For a Choco Taco? @ShroomMeister I have no idea what's going on with Punk and his morale, but lord, please don't let AEW turn into the dying days of WCW. I have no idea what's going on with Punk and his morale, but lord, please don't let AEW turn into the dying days of WCW.

Unfortunately, without any actual feedback or credible whistleblowers, the alleged problems in All Elite Wrestling might just have to continue until they are resolved.

Could AEW fall into the same trap WCW once did, leading to their end, or will the promotion persevere and grow? Sounds off in the comments section below!

