Relax, AEW fans... two years is a long time from now

Recently, AEW's resident bad boy, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, has had a lot to say regarding his future in professional wrestling. Most which has come at the dismay of his boss, Tony Khan.

The AEW owner was none-to-happy with an interview that MJF gave to combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani, in which the 26-year-old promo prodigy stated that he'll be ready to go to the highest bidder when his contract is up in a couple of years.

He continued to echo that sentiment in promos and on social media, not only name-dropping WWE, but also Cody Rhodes. It has sent shockwaves of speculation through the internet wrestling community, as everyone is seemingly guessing if this is his serious take, or just part of some larger scheme.

AlexGamesWrestling @Alejand24930733

#aew "Let me explain something to you, by 2024, dad (MJF) will make more money than the Hardys did in their entire run" -MJF in interview with Rasslin." "Let me explain something to you, by 2024, dad (MJF) will make more money than the Hardys did in their entire run" -MJF in interview with Rasslin."#aew https://t.co/uiUGCZTzcz

As has always been the case with MJF, you're never quite sure where reality ends and fantasy begins. Because of how he has always toed the line between working and shooting, he's an enigma. You can't be sure when he's being serious or not, so you have to take everything with a grain of salt.

There's no denying MJF's value to AEW, as he is one of the names that they have built their franchise around

His face and appearance are as much a part of All Elite Wrestling as the official logo itself. From scarves to sportscoats, every stitch of MJF is tied to this promotion.

His promos play off his cocky, entitled demeanor, and the audience eats it up. So it's understandable that the fan base is concerned about losing the man that they all love to hate.

JakeSnakeDDT @JakeSnakeDDT



Get the new One of the best in the business and he's just getting started.Get the new @DDPSnakePit about @The_MJF early on AdFreeShows.com or download it everywhere tomorrow morning. One of the best in the business and he's just getting started.Get the new @DDPSnakePit about @The_MJF early on AdFreeShows.com or download it everywhere tomorrow morning. https://t.co/CBaP1bZRqH

MJF's current contract reportedly expires sometime around mid-2024. So for now, there's really no reason to panic. In pro wrestling terms, two years is almost a lifetime. Especially in today's era, when booking changes are made on the fly and characters go through radical makeovers on almost a whim.

The world of sports entertainment evolves so quickly in the modern era that we have no idea where things will be in 2024. Think about it: Two years ago, Roman Reigns hadn't turned heel yet. He was still being booed as a babyface. Now, it's almost as if those times never existed because of the work he's done as The Tribal Chief and leader of the dastardly Bloodline.

In essence, MJF can say whatever he wants right now, because in the grand scheme of things, it doesn't matter. At the end of the day, he will be a part of the roster between now and 2024. During that extended timeframe, both sides will have an opportunity to get this situation worked out.

While it all may be much ado about nothing, it certainly drew a lot of attention online. However, MJF's contract status shouldn't be a reason for their fan base to panic right now. If he closes in on his contract's expiration without a new deal in place? Then it becomes an issue.

But for now? Let's enjoy his work and let the other issues work out for themselves.

Breathe easy for a couple of years, AEW fans. The Salt of the Eath isn't going anywhere, anytime soon. Smart Money says that he likely isn't going to leave at all. We'll just have to wait and see.

Do you think MJF is serious about leaving AEW, or is it all simply part of his heel persona? Will Tony Khan restructure his deal in order for him to stay with All Elite Wrestling? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

