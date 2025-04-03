  • home icon
  AEW foes to make peace for the 1st time to challenge Hurt Syndicate? Chances of the dream team explored

AEW foes to make peace for the 1st time to challenge Hurt Syndicate? Chances of the dream team explored

By Monika Thapa
Modified Apr 03, 2025 13:47 GMT
AEW World Tag Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate [Source: AEW on TV on X]
AEW World Tag Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate [Image source: AEW on TV's X]

The Hurt Syndicate might soon get challenged by a new team in AEW. Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland could set their differences aside and form an alliance to go after the World Tag Team Championships.

This week on Dynamite, hardcore rivals Page and Strickland had a confrontation backstage. They recalled all the awful things they had done to each other. In a shocking turn of events, The New Flavor admitted he deserved everything Page had done to him and showed a sign of remorse.

This might be a hint that the two bitter rivals could bury the hatchet to reconcile. It would make them a dominant force in the tag team division. Hence, they can also challenge The Hurt Syndicate for the World Tag Team Championship shortly.

According to recent reports, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin were supposed to defend their titles against Murder Machine's Brian Cage and Lance Archer at Dysnaty on Sunday, April 6. But Brian suffered a knee injury during a match on the independent circuit. Therefore, they were replaced by The Learning Tree's Big Bill and Bryan Keith.

Should The Hurt Syndicate successfully defend their AEW World Tag Team Titles at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sunday, April 6, a match against the dream team of Page and Strickland is a strong possibility.

Ricochet reacts to the possibility of Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page joining forces in AEW

The fans were quite intrigued to see a potential friendship brewing between Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page. One of Swerve's recent rivals Ricochet reacted to their backstage segment on Dynamite.

"Oh brother..."

Mr. High Fly will have his hands full at Dynasty as he's set to challenge Kenny Omega in a three-way match for the AEW International Championship. Speedball Mike Bailey is the other challenger in the bout.

