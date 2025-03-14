AEW has found its version of Evolution

Evolution is one of the greatest and most successful factions in WWE history. Tony Khan's AEW might have found the right stars to form their version of Evolution after recent events.

This past week on AEW Dynamite, MJF cut a promo after his brutal loss to Hangman Adam Page at AEW Revolution. However, he was interrupted by The Hurt Syndicate's leader, MVP. The former United States Champion seemingly gave a wake-up call to The Salt of the Earth and offered him his business card. MJF hesitated at first but ended up accepting the card.

The situation is interesting as MJF's inclusion alongside Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP could make them an unstoppable force. The faction also has the potential to match WWE's Evolution stable if booked right.

MVP as the wise man who can still wrestle

MVP has transitioned into a manager over the past few years. The veteran has added a lot to The Hurt Syndicate just by cutting intense promos and talking to other talent for potential business opportunities.

MVP can play a similar part as WWE Hall of Famer and 16-time World Champion Ric Flair did in Evolution by being the wise man for the faction. However, he could also compete in matches and possibly hold a singles title.

Bobby Lashley as the dominant World Champion of the group

Many have called for Tony Khan to put Lashley into the main event scene. Many also believe that he will win the AEW World Championship in the future.

The All Mighty is a former two-time WWE Champion in his own right and the veteran could claim the All Elite Wrestling World Title and have a lengthy reign to cement himself as the dominant champion of The Hurt Syndicate. As a result, his role would be similar to that of Triple H in Evolution. Shelton Benjamin could also have a similar role, as a 25-year veteran in the industry.

MJF as the big young star of the group

MJF has been offered a spot in The Hurt Syndicate. While he's a former World Champion, joining the faction could launch him to greater heights in the company.

A fresh start is what MJF desperately needs and joining The Hurt Syndicate could help Friedman develop a killer instinct and become the young star of The Hurt Syndicate.

The Salt of The Earth already looks the part, so it wouldn't be a problem for him to gain the same dominance as Shelton Benjamin, Bobby Lashley, and MVP. These stars have the potential to match what WWE's Evolution offered if their booking is handled well.

We will have to wait and see if MJF joins The Hurt Syndicate in the future.

