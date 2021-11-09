5 Bold predictions for AEW Full Gear 2021: Two former WWE Superstars debut; title reign to end after 11 months?

We're less than a week away from the third edition of AEW Full Gear, which will emanate from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Given it will be the promotion's last marquee pay-per-view of the year, fans are in a frenzy over the possibility of seeing shocking swerves. Tony Khan will have a tough time topping the shocking debuts of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson at All Out a few months ago. Still, with multiple ex-WWE stars on the open market, he could be hiding a big name up his sleeve.

Otherwise, the company has lined up an exhilarating match card, which will ensure Full Gear delivers a star-studded show. A total of eight matches so far will go down this weekend, including three high-profile championship bouts.

With so much on the table, fans will be in for a collective display of entertainment and emotion. Now let's quickly get down to five bold predictions for this year's Full Gear pay-per-view.

#5 Bray Wyatt or Braun Strowman makes their AEW debut

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @akfytwrestling What a difference a year makes…



Last year Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman were feuding for the WWE Universal Championship… What a difference a year makes…Last year Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman were feuding for the WWE Universal Championship… https://t.co/G3D7fCJhCd

Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman are two of the hottest free agents in pro wrestling today. There's no doubt that AEW currently holds the most stacked roster, but it would be a missed opportunity if Khan doesn't bring in at least one of these stars.

IMPACT Wrestling has already shown interest in signing both former WWE Universal Champions. There were plans in place to bring Strowman to the Bound For Glory pay-per-view last month, but the two parties failed to reach an agreement. That being said, AEW now seems like it's the best option for the big man.

Meanwhile, Khan has also hinted at signing Wyatt. With Full Gear being AEW's final pay-per-view of 2021, it seems like a now or never situation for the potential arrivals of Strowman and Wyatt.

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle I see a fair few people saying Braun will probably end up in AEW given how big a star he is



Would Braun Strowman even be a good fit for AEW? I see a fair few people saying Braun will probably end up in AEW given how big a star he is Would Braun Strowman even be a good fit for AEW? https://t.co/C8ALV4C3KM

Both men have enough star power to bolster AEW's ratings moving forward. While some may say that Strowman does not perfectly fit with the company's roster, Wyatt's creative genius in and out of the ring could be a game-changer for Khan's promotion.

If either of the two men showed up at Full Gear to put the entire locker room on notice, the wrestling world would certainly start buzzing.

