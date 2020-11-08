AEW Full Gear - Best and worst- Special tribute to WWE legend, Emotional moment with Cody Rhodes

AEW Full Gear was a good show, and well worth the money that this writer spent on FITE for sure, although there was one major issue with the pay-per-view, as shall be discussed in this particular article.

That said, what a great feeling it was, especially considering the times that we're in, for a live crowd, however small, to be a part of the action and excitement of AEW Full Gear 2020.

Nobody knows what the future holds for us, but one has to applaud all the men and women in the pro wrestling world for bringing so many smiles to faces, by putting their bodies on the line.

That said, AEW Full Gear was a solid 8/10 pay-per-view, and if you're going to watch the show based on this article, this reviewer strongly recommends that you do so, at your convenience.

#1 Best: MJF pays tribute to Eddie Guerrero at AEW Full Gear and joins The Inner Circle

It's time to prove that he BELONGS in the #InnerCircle. #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/M1PpqGHrgQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020

MJF and Chris Jericho did not have the best match of the night, by a very long shot but everything they did at AEW Full Gear was so ingrained in storytelling that they deserve the 'best' tag. From the entrance where MJF mocked Chris Jericho to the finish, where MJF paid tribute to Eddie Guerrero, the whole match was absolutely brilliant.

MJF just outsmarted Jericho and now he has earned a spot in the Inner Circle #AEWFullGear — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) November 8, 2020

And while a pay-per-view can be fantastic in its own right, this was perhaps the only match in the entire AEW Full Gear card, that got us excited for the future as well because we know that there are weeks of entertainment lined up for us from MJF and Chris Jericho.

We know that not everyone in The Inner Circle will be happy with MJF joining the faction, so that should be a pretty intriguing situation to watch out for.