AEW Fyter Fest Night 1 - Best and worst- Mistake with stipulation match, Major surprise during Coffin match, Disappointing return

AEW Fyter Fest Night 1 was exactly as advertised! It was a packed lineup, in front of a packed crowd and the arena was packed with excitement, making for a great night of action.

Honestly, there's little to complain about when it comes to AEW Fyter Fest Night 1 and it's great to see the company firing on all cylinders. If you're going to watch the show based on this review, rest assured that it's well worth watching.

So, what worked at AEW Fyter Fest Night 1, and what were the aspects that may need some work? We have shared our opinion in this article and we invite you to share your thoughts in the comments below.

#3 Best/Worst: A major match is made during an AEW Fyter Fest Night 1 backstage segment

Well you know who’s getting pinned next week, the Paul Roma of the Pinnacle. — Ryan Hayman (@ryanisnawesome) July 15, 2021

The backstage segment between Chris Jericho, Shawn Spears, and MJF that aired during AEW Fyter Fest Night 1 was honestly a lot of fun. It will be interesting to see what the labors of Jericho are, in the weeks that follow. What wasn't a lot of fun is that despite the fact that he is at an advantage, Spears is likely to eat the pin.

Chris Jericho is definitely going to win the upcoming match despite the fact that Shawn Spears will be using a chair to advance the storyline. Sure, it ensures that Spears is in a featured storyline, but is it really a step up for him from what he used to do in WWE? He really hasn't had the dream run we wanted when he first signed with the company.

What do you think the other trials will be? Let us know in the comments section below. Do you think a surprise name could show up to challenge Chris Jericho next?

