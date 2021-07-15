AEW Fyter Fest Night 1 Results: Epic coffin match, Big title change, Former champion attacked and destroyed backstage

The first night of AEW Fyter Fest did not disappoint, especially the much-anticipated Coffin match between Darby Allin and Ethan Page. A stacked card on tonight's show also saw Jon Moxley defend the IWGP United States Championship against Karl Anderson.

The second title match of the evening saw Brian Cage put the FTW Championship on the line against Ricky Starks.

We also had a confrontation between Kenny Omega and The Elite with Hangman Page and his friends in The Dark Order. Also on tonight's AEW Dynamite, we had Matt Hardy facing Christian Cage in singles action.

Jon Moxley vs Karl Anderson (IWGP US Championship match kicked off AEW Fyter Fest Night 1)

AEW Fyter Fest Night 1 kicked off with the IWGP US Championship match. Eddie Kingston came out with Jon Moxley while Karl Anderson was accompanied by Doc Gallows. Kingston immediately attacked Gallows and the two of them brawled through the crowd.

Meanwhile, in the middle of the ring, Moxley and Anderson were throwing their best right hands at each other. They brawled out to ringside with Anderson tossing the champion into the barricade.

Back in the ring, Jon Moxley and Karl Anderson were both on the turnbuckle. Moxley bit Anderson and raked him across the back. Mox then hit Anderson with a suplex from the second rope.

Back on the mat, the champion went for a piledriver but it was blocked. Anderson hit back with a Gun Stun but Moxley managed to roll away before the cover could be made.

Karl Anderson then headed to up top to hit a top rope Gun Stun. Moxley blocked it and hit a Paradigm Shift, before pinning Anderson for the win.

Result: Jon Moxley def. Karl Anderson

Grade: B

Following the match, we caught up with Lance Archer and Jake Roberts backstage. Archer, the man Jon Moxley won the IWGP US Championship from in January 2020, challenged him to a Texas Deathmatch next week on night 2 of AEW Fyter Fest.

