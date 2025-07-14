AEW legend to announce retirement after heartbreaking loss at All In? Exploring the possibility 

AEW's premier event, All In: Texas, was a heartbreaking night for a top legend in the business. After suffering a major loss in front of a packed Globe Life Field, the time might be drawing near for the end of his illustrious career.

The popular star, who was involved in a marquee match at All In 2025, is Kenny Omega. He was set to battle his longtime foe, Kazuchika Okada, in a 'Winner Take All' match to crown the first-ever AEW Unified Champion.

It was one of the greatest showdowns produced in the company's history that left the audience in Arlington, Texas, mesmerized. As the dust settled on this monumental showdown, The Rainmaker scored the victory over Omega and walked away with the championship.

The upcoming edition of Dynamite could see an emotional moment with The Best Bout Machine reflecting on one of his biggest losses in professional wrestling. Omega could come close to announcing his retirement when Okada and Don Callis could make their appearance and mock him for being a shell of his former self. Moreover, they might berate him for losing at All In: Texas and failing to live up to the fans' expectations.

This could lead to The Cleaner making one final proposal: another match against Okada for the AEW Unified Championship. However, this time, Kenny Omega would put his accomplished in-ring career on the line for a last chance to prove that he is still one of the best wrestlers in the world. Okada might possibly have his own motivation to vanquish his celebrated foe from the wrestling world and agree, setting the stage for this blockbuster rematch at a major AEW pay-per-view show.

Kenny Omega has had a spectacular run since returning to in-ring action after battling diverticulitis. However, a loss to Okada could possibly hint at Omega looking at a life beyond wrestling soon. So, it remains to be seen if The Cleaner's days inside the squared circle will indeed be concluding.

AEW's Kenny Omega says he doesn't have much left to do in wrestling

Kenny Omega is one of the marquee wrestlers in the industry today. After a career that spanned decades, The Cleaner hinted at retirement recently, stating that there was not much left for him to do in the business.

“Now that I’m getting up there and my performances will be a little more limited in amount, I really do value each and every singular performance. I really hope that every single one of them means something, because the ones that don’t mean anything—it’s like chipping away at what’s left, and there isn’t much left. So, I want to make sure that what is left, the meat that’s still on the bone, that it’s good tasting meat, you know? Hopefully,” the AEW star said.

With Omega suffering a major setback at AEW All In: Texas, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

