AEW legend to leave the company and join WWE for retirement match against Cody Rhodes? Exploring the chances!

A wrestling veteran and legend who currently plies his trade in AEW confirmed that he will retire soon from in-ring competition. However, there is a chance that his final professional wrestling bout could take place in WWE against a wrestler whom he holds dear, Cody Rhodes.
That AEW legend is none other than Dustin Rhodes, who revealed last month that his days in the squared circle are numbered. While Dustin has publicly claimed that he is happy in All Elite Wrestling and would seemingly retire in Tony Khan's promotion, a chance to have his final match against his brother Cody is too mouth-watering a prospect to ignore.
While the chances of the ROH World Tag Team Champion moving to the sports entertainment juggernaut remain minimal, pro wrestling is a dynamic industry, and one can never truly write off any potential possibility. Moreover, many fans would actively support the development should it happen, considering the deep emotional meaning it will hold for both Dustin and Cody Rhodes.
AEW star Dustin Rhodes confirms "Goldust" is retired
AEW legend Dustin Rhodes has enjoyed a storied career in the pro wrestling industry, spanning nearly four decades. Over the years, The Natural has portrayed multiple gimmicks, among which his iconic persona from WWE Goldust became the most popular one. However, Dustin recently confirmed that fans won't see him in that avatar again.
Earlier this month, a fan took to X to request that Dustin Rhodes bring back his Goldust character alongside Cody Rhodes' Stardust and AAA star Mr. Iguana. Responding to the fan, Dustin confirmed that the Prince of Perversion is officially retired.
"Goldust is retired. Sorry. Happy where I am at," wrote Dustin.
The Natural currently holds the ROH World Tag Team Title with partner Sammy Guevara. The duo, known as the "Sons of Texas," recently achieved a major milestone, surpassing 300 days as champions.
