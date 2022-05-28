AEW will look to hit a huge home run with Double or Nothing

This weekend, AEW will present what is one of their most important events ever with Double or Nothing. Under the bright lights of the Nevada desert, they will attempt to wow their fans with a historic night.

AEW President Tony Khan knows how important this show is to his promotion. That's why he's stacked this card with plenty of quality match-ups and a little bit of intrigue thrown in for good measure.

The showdown that is seemingly drawing the most attention is CM Punk challenging Hangman Adam Page for the AEW World Championship. The main event battle heated up this past week, with both men cutting grittier promos than they had before. They are displaying much more vitriol towards one another and have both hinted at a dark change to their personas.

No matter who wins or loses, this is one that all the fans will be talking about for quite a while... especially if there's a twist thrown in at the finish.

Khan also timed everything out to where the Owen Hart Tournament Champions will be crowned at Double or Nothing. Britt Baker and Ruby Soho will square off in the women's bracket, while Adam Cole faces Samoa Joe in what promises to be a real barn burner in the men's final.

The Anarchy in the Arena match should be a slugfest and there are title matches aplenty as part of this huge event. It has all the makings of not only being a terrific wrestling show, but an overall celebration of the three years that All Elite Wrestling has been in existence.

With the bombastic build-up and terrific talent, AEW must have a successful showing at Double or Nothing

Anything less than an absolute home run this Sunday would be considered disappointing at best, and an absolute disaster at worst. Tony Khan will be in Vegas holding a handful of aces. Now, he just has to draw them out and play his hand.

Khan is clearly a gambler by nature; his launch of AEW just a few years ago is enough to tell you that. He needs to go with his instincts and throw all his cards on the table this weekend. It's time to make a statement.

A strong showing in Sin City on Sunday night could be more than just such a statement. It could be like a megaphone to the mat world that All Elite Wrestling has entered a whole, new era. One where they take some bigger strides as the clear-cut number two promotion in the world.

Most of all, it should be a tribute to their loyal fan base, the people who have stuck by the company since day one. They are expecting one heck of a show from Double or Nothing. Let's hope that they get one.

