AEW's CM Punk may be a polarizing figure, but at least you know where he stands

As AEW prepares for Double or Nothing this Sunday, one of the biggest questions on everyone's mind is who will walk out of the main event draped in gold.

The AEW World Championship will be on the line when Hangman Adam Page defends the belt against CM Punk. Needless to say, this is a highly anticipated bout. It got more intense when the two men exchanged harsh words on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

The build-up to this contest has displayed what psychologists often refer to as 'the duality of man'. The belief is that we all have two very distinct and different sides to our personalities. We've seen that theory subtly permeating throughout this angle.

Although both CM Punk and Page are technically considered babyfaces, they have fans choosing sides heading into this highly-anticipated showdown. Both performers have toed the line between wearing the proverbial white hat. This has left the door open for several potential outcomes.

B #FreePalestine @lariatoooooo Punk came into aew saying he’s back to help the younger guys and give back to pro wrestling but now “it’s all business”



Hangman can already see that Punk has been fake from the start but it’s gonna be too late by the time everyone else notices Punk came into aew saying he’s back to help the younger guys and give back to pro wrestling but now “it’s all business”Hangman can already see that Punk has been fake from the start but it’s gonna be too late by the time everyone else notices https://t.co/j4lENZGnC7

The storyline is almost parallel to who Punk is as both a performer and a person. Despite his fame, success, and ability in the ring, The Best in the World rubs a lot of fans the wrong way. That's mainly because he refuses to filter himself, especially after being away for so long.

Punk's journey to this point began when he originally left WWE and took several shots at the company on his way out the door. By now, most fans are aware of his court battles with the promotion and the infamous shoot interview with former friend, Colt Cabana.

Calls for Punk to return to the ring spread throughout the internet and social media to chants in WWE arenas. Even though he physically wasn't there, he was like a shadow, a specter over the wrestling world that wouldn't disappear until he made his comeback.

When Punk shook the industry by returning to pro-wrestling with AEW

Punk's appearance in AEW was a momentous event that everyone will always remember, regardless of anyone's opinion of him.

Since then, several critics and observers have taken issue with not only how he's been booked, but also the opponents he's chosen. However, it's the social and political comments he has made that have drawn the most attention.

After wearing a pro-choice t-shirt on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, some politically conservative fans were quick to jump on social media and bash him for it.

Drain Or Nothing #TeamHangman @DrainBamager WON: Tony Khan was asked about CM Punk wearing the pro women’s right to choose on abortions T-shirt and said he has given the wrestlers freedom to talk about things they care about and that it shows the fans some of what they do on television is their authentic thoughts. WON: Tony Khan was asked about CM Punk wearing the pro women’s right to choose on abortions T-shirt and said he has given the wrestlers freedom to talk about things they care about and that it shows the fans some of what they do on television is their authentic thoughts. https://t.co/WMhNQheNnf

This isn't an isolated occurrence. There have been other times when the star has expressed his political views, particularly when it comes to racial and sexual equality. This has been much to the chagrin of a portion of the audience. Whether you agree with him or not, Punk is unapolegetic about his personal views.

Some fans have turned to the mantra, 'Shut up and Wrestle'. It's an unrealistic idea, especially in this era of social media and communication, and with the freedom of speech allowed in AEW.

It's unlikely AEW's fans are going to turn their back on the company based on one guy's political opinions. Punk will not be silenced, nor is he planning to put a muzzle on himself any time soon. At the end of the day, people can dislike him for it, but it won't change who he is or what he represents.

As far as wrestling is concerned, CM Punk is poised to capture the AEW World title if things go his way on Sunday. But in the battle of life, he is already a champion, because he's not scared to tell you what he really thinks. It may make him a polarizing figure, but at least CM Punk isn't afraid to let you know where he stands.

What do you think about CM Punk's time in All Elite Wrestling? Has it been a success thus far? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

