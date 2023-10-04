AEW is making a big mistake with Sting

Sting is undeniably one of the biggest names to ever enter pro wrestling. His debut during the inaugural AEW Winter is Coming remains a major footnote in the promotion's history. But is the promotion underutilizing him?

The Icon has proven that age is simply just a number in the business and often pushes the younger talent to their limits to keep up with him. Additionally, he's mentored Darby Allin since his debut, but it's time to shake things up a bit.

While his role as a mentor has been heartwarming, Sting and Darby Allin should be broken up by now. Not only would this help Allin regain legitimacy as a singles star, but it could give The Icon major heat as a heel or a lot of momentum as a babyface. Ultimately, this could lead to the legend's retirement and a heated clash between student and mentor.

Additionally, while it's impressive for the 64-year-old to still be undefeated at this stage, it does very little for him when AEW isn't making a point out of it. This could also be addressed in a feud with Darby Allin, or, alternatively, an angle between him and another star on the roster.

Sting and Darby Allin might just be in line for a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championships

Alongside The Icon, even Darby Allin is undefeated in the company, but could the two men continue their streak if championship gold is involved? The last time the legend held a title was back in 2011, so maybe this could be the shakeup he needs.

Dax Harwood recently shared some of FTR's latest merch, which led to a fan calling for Sting and Darby Allin to get a shot at the belts. Harwood notably caught wind of the comment and surprisingly agreed.

"I agree," Dax Harwood posted.

It remains to be seen if the match will ultimately happen or if this is just some wishful thinking on Dax Harwood's behalf. However, unless AEW does something compelling with The Icon, Sting will unfortunately just become a novelty and lessen his final retirement match.

