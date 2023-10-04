Sting and Darby Allin's next feud possibly teased

Sting and Darby Allin have become a fan-favorite tag team, and together, the two have bested numerous top tandems. Could the two men be in line for an AEW World Tag Team Championship run?

Many fans and veterans have praised the pairing of Darby Allin and Sting. The Icon has mentored Allin since his AEW debut in 2020, combining forces with the former TNT Champion on multiple occasions. Since they are undefeated as a duo, viewers want them to pursue tag team gold soon.

Dax Harwood recently took to Twitter to share pictures of FTR's latest merchandise. Reacting to the AEW World Tag Team Champion's post, a fan wrote The Icon and Darby Allin deserved a tag title shot. Harwood responded to the tweet and noted that he agreed with the fan.

"I agree," Dax Harwood posted.

Expand Tweet

Darby Allin has impressed many wrestling veterans since his AEW debut, including Mick Foley. According to the WWE legend, he would have loved to manage Allin if he was not in a team with The Icon.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results here.

Kevin Sullivan believes Sting doesn't get enough credit in the pro wrestling industry

With a career spanning nearly four decades, it's undeniable that The Icon has cemented his place as one of the all-time greats.

During an episode of the Tuesday with The Taskmaster podcast, Kevin Sullivan looked back on Stinger's match against Ric Flair at WCW Clash of Champions 1996 and his work since then.

"Sting does not get the credit he deserves. I can go back because I was there the day he became a star — Clash of the Champions with Ric Flair. Ric held him by the hand the whole way. The man looked like King Kong, and he's never taken a step backwards." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Expand Tweet

Stinger has already been inducted into the Professional Wrestling, WWE, and IMPACT Wrestling's Hall of Fame. He recently teamed up with Allin to defeat Christian Cage and Luchasaurus on an episode of Rampage.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.