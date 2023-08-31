WCW veteran claims Sting doesn't get enough credit; recalls the day The Icon became a star

Sting has had one of the most iconic careers in pro wrestling and is currently continuing his legacy in AEW. Recently, Kevin Sullivan praised The Icon and expressed how he feels the star doesn't get enough credit.

Before he became The Icon, Sting had bleached-blonde hair, colorful attire, and face paint. While he eventually shed this Surfer gimmick to become his The Crow-Inspired persona, The Icon established himself and set the foundation for his future in WCW.

During a recent episode of his Tuesday with The Taskmaster podcast, Kevin Sullivan recalled the time when The Stinger became a superstar.

"Sting does not get the credit he deserves," Sullivan said. "I can go back, because I was there the day he became a star — Clash of the Champions with Ric Flair. Ric held him by the hand the whole way. The man looked like King Kong, and he's never taken a step backwards." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Sullivan also called The Icon a "money maker" and explained how he's been elevating Darby Allin. Eric Bischoff also recently praised the veteran and noted that the age gap between them was very small.

Kevin Sullivan also praised Sting's portrayal at AEW All In

Despite struggling to put Swerve Strickland through a table, fans have notably praised The Icon's recent match at All In. Darby and his mentor's entrance was also special, with a Jack the Ripper-themed pre-entrance video.

Continuing in the same podcast episode, Sullivan praised the pre-entrance video clip and noted that it was seemingly filmed in Whitechapel, where the Ripper was from:

"Did you see the interview they did where they were walking down Whitechapel — where Jack the Ripper was from — and he has the hat on? It was super," he added.

Additionally, Sullivan also praised Swerve Strickland and his interactions with The Vigilante.

"I love Swerve Strickland. I love him. But they did a spot where he hit Sting with something, and Sting looked at him and he beat his chest. The whole building blew."

For those wondering when the 64-year-old will hang up his boots, according to Tony Khan, the veteran isn't slowing down anytime soon. It seems that whenever the legend decides to end his career, it will be on his own terms, on his own time.