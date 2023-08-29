WWE veteran praises Sting's performance at All In; notes he's only four years older than him

Sting has had one of the most successful post-retirement returns in pro wrestling and impressed many of his peers. Eric Bischoff recently reviewed his All In bout and greatly praised the WCW veteran.

With decades in the industry, Steve Borden (real name) has truly become "The Icon" of the industry. Once the face of WCW, Sting has gone on to carve a piece out of wrestling history for himself. His name is often brought up with the likes of The Undertaker, proving his legacy amongst fans.

During a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff praised The Icon for his ability at 64 and admitted that he's biased toward his old friend:

“I am so impressed with Sting. Like he’s only four years younger than I am and to go out there and do the things that he’s doing, is he the Sting from 1992/3 or 19-whatever – no he’s not. But he’s out there, he’s still doing it, the audience loves him. So, my bias in the fact that I think so much of Steve Borden and respect him so much probably weighs in here.” (55:37-56:19)

Like many, Bischoff wanted to see The Icon retire at AEW All In, which he voiced before the pay-per-view kicked off. However, taking his response into consideration, it seems like he's since changed his mind.

Bischoff also had a warm response to Sting's protege, AEW star Darby Allin

AEW's resident daredevil has been hailed by many veterans despite them being concerned about his physical well-being. Recently, even CM Punk claimed that Darby has the "It Factor."

Continuing in the same episode, Bischoff gleefully reacted to how Darby Allin had his hands tied for a significant segment of the match:

“I thought the Darby Allin stuff where he had his hands taped behind his back – now I’m going ‘What the f**k? How does he do that?’ That’s impressive! That’s one of the most physically, athletically, impressive things that I saw throughout this pay-per-view. Not because it was that dynamic, but because it’s so freaking difficult! How do you do that?” (56:20-56:64).

It remains to be seen if Darby Allin will go on to capture the AEW World Championship over the next few years. However, with Sting at his side and the endorsement of CM Punk, he clearly has all the tools to be a major name.

