Eric Bischoff wants WWE Hall of Famer to retire at AEW All In

Eric Bischoff has stated he wants a WWE Hall of Famer and a wrestling legend to hang up his boots at All In and end his career on a high note.

The WWE Hall of Famer is none other than The Icon Sting. The WCW legend will be teaming up with Darby Allin to take on Swerve Strickland and AR Fox in a tag team Coffin Match at AEW All In.

With the rumors of Sting hanging up the boots at All In, WWE legend Eric Bischoff recently talked on the "83 Weeks" podcast about how All In is the perfect stage to go out for Sting.

"I hope it is because I want Steve Borden [Sting] to experience the highlight of his career and that's subjective, only Steve can answer that. But undoubtedly having the opportunity at this stage of his life in his career to go out in front of eighty thousand people and get that reaction and that love, energy, and that support have to be the highlight of his career at least in one respect."

He continued:

"I mean for me that would be it, to go out in front of eighty thousand people supporting you reacting to you, exchanging that energy, love, and that support, that has to be the highlight of his career." [52:01 - 53:02]

You can check out the video below:

Eric Bischoff warns Tony Khan not to make the same mistake that WWE is making with LA Knight

LA Knight is one of the hottest acts currently in the WWE, however, his booking is questionable. Eric Bischoff has warned Tony Khan not to make the same mistake.

The fans are eager to see Knight in the main-event picture, however, Eric Bischoff believes that it's too soon. Bischoff believes that LA Knight should be built up like Cody Rhodes before being launched into the main-event scene.

Speaking on his "83 Weeks" podcast, Eric Bischoff stated that LA Knight's booking is internet booking and cautioned Tony Khan not to take a similar route while booking a superstar.

"I mean that's internet booking, that's why internet booking doesn't work," Bischoff chided. "Because you're reacting to what the internet wants and what the internet says. Tony Khan, are you listening? That's why you don't listen to the internet and you go with what works. You discipline yourself, and you have a plan, and you stick with that plan." (H/T WrestlingINC)

Do you agree with Eric Bischoff? Let us know in the comments below.

Recommended Video Why did fans start booing John Cena?