Legend believes WWE is making a mistake with LA Knight; urges Tony Khan not to do the same

WWE Superstar LA Knight is one of the most "over" wrestlers in the promotion today, but Eric Bischoff believes his prominence is a mistake. Additionally, Bischoff even warned Tony Khan not to do the same.

While many fans are eager to see Knight take a permanent role in WWE's main event, Eric Bischoff thinks that it's too soon. According to the veteran, he needs to grow into a main event role like Cody Rhodes, and right now, the promotion is forcing the audience to demand more LA Knight.

During the recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff claimed that Knight's booking is "internet booking." Because of this, he believes it will ultimately fail and doesn't want Tony Khan to follow this example from WWE.

"I mean that's internet booking, that's why internet booking doesn't work," Bischoff chided. "Because you're reacting to what the internet wants and what the internet says. Tony Khan, are you listening? That's why you don't listen to the internet and you go with what works. You discipline yourself, and you have a plan, and you stick with that plan." (H/T WrestlingINC)

Fellow WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page recently gave his take on LA Knight's future and whether he deserves success. Unlike Bischoff, DDP believes that Knight deserves all the success he's currently enjoying.

Jeff Jarrett has praised WWE's handling of LA Knight in the past

Jarrrett and Knight briefly worked together in TNA/IMPACT, where the veteran booked the star as Eli Drake. During this run, he'd lay the foundations for the persona that would someday become LA Knight.

In an episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the veteran noted that all Knight has ever needed was a shot and more mic time.

"I can't say I could've predicted it, but he's a guy that needed the opportunity and the right time. I think just right now, the timing is clicking for him. When you look at the landscape, they give him the microphone, that's what he needed. He doesn't need wrestling time in the ring. He needed mic time." [0:55 - 1:53]

It remains to be seen if AEW could produce a talent as organically over as LA Knight but with Jeff Jarrett heavily involved in the promotion, he could have an idea of what it took for the star to become a major name in WWE today.

