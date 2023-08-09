"Both of those guys are top guys to me" - WWE Hall of Famer is now a fan of LA Knight and current champion

It looks like WWE is finally answering to fans' pleas to push 40-year-old Megastar LA Knight. The latter picked up a notable victory at SummerSlam in a Battle Royal, last eliminating former world champion Sheamus.

Diamond Dallas Page recently revealed to Chris Van Vliet on Insights that he is a huge fan of LA Knight and current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn. The latter rose to prominence when he hitched his wagon to the star in Roman Reigns.

Presently, Zayn is dominating the company's flagship show in a featured role, albeit his last main event program was against The Tribal Chief at Elimination Chamber in Montreal. Nevertheless, DDP prays for both of them to succeed in the Stamford-based promotion:

“That guy, he ain’t too old for nothing. He is at the right time at the right place and I pray for him that they see it, because he deserves it," DDP said about LA Knight. [H/T: Fightful]

He then added that during WrestleMania 39 weekend, the Hall of Famer admitted to LA Knight that he loved the latter's work so far:

"I was like, ‘I love what you’re doing’ and I said the same thing to Sami, that it’s your time dude, these people are gonna get with you, it’s gonna get bigger and bigger and it did. Both of those guys are top guys to me, but they aren’t top of the top. Just give them that little push and they both will deliver.”

Sami Zayn has been an integral part of WWE RAW for months now. Both he and Cody Rhodes were originally slated to team up with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins this week to take on longtime rivals The Judgment Day.

However, his injury ruled out that possibility. Instead, Shinsuke Nakamura replaced Sami Zayn in the main event.

What's next for LA Knight and Sami Zayn in WWE?

While the win was big considering the venue, the contest did not have any prior stipulations. LA Knight made a surprising appearance on the red brand this week.

The former Million Dollar Champion cut a promo with former WWE Champion The Miz, a segment that became an instant hit among viewers.

Meanwhile, Sami Zayn could soon be vacating the titles owing to both his and Kevin Owens' injury. Is there any possibility of him challenging for the red brand's top prize? Read more here.

Do you see LA Knight and Sami Zayn winning world titles in the near future? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

