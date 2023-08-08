Cody Rhodes should not face current champions in an "insane" title match following SummerSlam, WWE fans in splits

Cody Rhodes cut a promo on the RAW after WWE SummerSlam, saying his mother articulated it to him as Brock Lesnar acknowledged The American Nightmare. Was this a tease for things to come? Is Reigns vs. Rhodes II the direction?

While things are too early to be ascertained, the flagship show featured an intriguing interaction between Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn. The online fanbase couldn't help but wonder what a triple-threat showdown between the three would happen.

It seems Rhodes may have a match eventually against Rollins. The "Batman & Joker" of WWE seems hell-bent on becoming the undisputed top guy of the red brand.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC pic.twitter.com/90AS4DlQvw Cody Rhodes called Sami Zayn his ‘friend’, but not Seth Rollins

All three men have faced Roman Reigns over the course of the last year, with Seth Rollins being the sole superstar to win, albeit by disqualification. Cody Rhodes, however, seems to be massively over after a feud-ending victory over Brock Lesnar in Detroit.

Check out what fans have to say about Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins and the possibility of Sami Zayn being thrown into the mix:

TalentedKamarty @TalentedKamarty who's friends after this? Seth gotta pay for the actions of Heel Seth lol @EmpressOverAll @WrestlingWCC Exactlywho's friends after this? Seth gotta pay for the actions of Heel Seth lol

Michael Scarn @consvet1113 @WrestlingWCC Cody is too good for that secondary belt. He needs to be the one dethroning Roman

UPOD @upodcod @WrestlingWCC a triple threat between them would be insane 🤷‍♂️

A section of the fans - with the benefit of hindsight - view Roman Reigns going over Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber in Montreal as the right call. Presently, his tag partner Kevin Owens is sidelined due to injury, and no further information is disclosed.

Brock Lesnar is reportedly done with WWE for the rest of 2023 after putting over Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar was a mixed bag but had some really great moments, one of which took place at Ford Field in Detroit. The Beast pulled Rhodes in for an embrace before putting over the latter as the next big thing.

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures



Lesnar will be back in time for WrestleMania season.



Arrive. Put over. Leave.



(Wrestling Observer Radio) Brock Lesnar is done with WWE for the rest of 2023.Lesnar will be back in time for WrestleMania season.Arrive. Put over. Leave.(Wrestling Observer Radio) pic.twitter.com/GcMsggibLv

Monday Night RAW had a ton of commotion this week, with the shocking, albeit second, heel turn in three weeks from Shinsuke Nakamura. This time, however, The Artist picked up a clean victory over Bronson Reed and staked his claim for a world title opportunity against Seth Rollins.

Should Cody Rhodes and/or Sami Zayn be contending for the World Heavyweight Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

