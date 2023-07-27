"F no" - WWE fans wildly dismiss the idea of top star dethroning Roman Reigns

From Drew McIntyre to Cody Rhodes, the huge fanbase of WWE has witnessed the rise of several deserving superstars in the past year or so in title contention. However, Roman Reigns has always managed to narrowly escape defeat.

On February 18, 2023, Sami Zayn challenged The Tribal Chief at WWE Elimination Chamber in Montreal. The showdown is widely regarded as an instant classic. Most viewers at the time were rooting for the underdog to prevail.

The former Honorary Uce of The Bloodline, despite being a heavy favorite, is now deemed unworthy of becoming world champion by some. With the benefit of hindsight, there are many who believe Reigns retaining was the right call as well.

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia



wrestlelamia.co.uk/sami-zayn-want… pic.twitter.com/o5BiIZTub7 Sami Zayn Wanted A ‘Storybook’ Ending With His Championship Match Against Roman Reigns

Check out some reactions below:

Frank Figgeroa @FrankFiggeroa @wrestlelamia Lmao no bro he’s not main champ material

CJ Anderson SzN 💫 @AyooTexanNation @wrestlelamia Man let's keep it a buck.

How a man who lost to Johnny Knoxville beating roamn freakn reigns

The majority of people believe that it was the wrong time to have Reigns drop the world title that close to the Show of Shows, especially with Cody Rhodes challenging for the belt.

In the end, Sami Zayn headlined Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 by winning the Undisputed Tag Team Championship alongside Kevin Owens and has been one of the top stars of the red brand ever since. The duo even picked up a victory over the leader of The Bloodline and Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions in May.

What Sami Zayn said about his match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Drawing comparisons to the finish of an iconic WrestleMania main event, Sami Zayn spoke candidly about his match at WWE Elimination Chamber in February while doing an interview with Xfinity.

According to the tag champ, the bout was reminiscent of when The Undertaker's streak ended at the hands of Brock Lesnar due to the energy being sucked out of the Bell Centre when Zayn got pinned:

"I don't know if this is a valid comparison, but it's almost like when Brock (Lesnar) beat Undertaker and ended the streak. It was such a shocking moment that you kind of didn't know what to make of it."

He continued:

"You had to wait several years to see all the consequences and ripple effect of that moment. It took five years to see 'this all goes back to do that.' Maybe it was chapter one, for me personally, in this huge story that is my quest to one day win the big one." [H/T: Fightful]

NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day managed a fluke win over Sami Zayn on WWE RAW this past week. It was reported that Kevin Owens has suffered a legitimate injury. The fate of the tag straps remains to be seen in the coming weeks.

Do you want to see Sami Zayn become a world champion eventually in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here