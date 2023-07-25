6-time champion claims finish to his recent WWE match is similar to the iconic Brock Lesnar vs. Undertaker showdown

While it sadly happened after a disappointing contest, Brock Lesnar ending The Undertaker's legendary WrestleMania win streak in 2014 still evokes strong feelings among WWE fans. Sami Zayn would like to wait another five years to find out whether his loss to Roman Reigns was the right call from a storyline standpoint.

He may have won the Undisputed Tag Team titles in the main event of WrestleMania 39, but one can't help but wonder how memorable the moment itself would have been at Elimination Chamber in Montreal if Sami Zayn had dethroned The Tribal Chief.

Speaking to Xfinity, Zayn clarified that all the moments of The Bloodline Saga in recent times are "special," but had he won the belts from Reigns at either Elimination Chamber or WrestleMania 39, it would have been "replayed" for years.

The 39-year-old shared his view on the contest in Montreal, calling it "chapter one" in his quest to become world champion in WWE:

"I don't know if this is a valid comparison, but it's almost like when Brock (Lesnar) beat Undertaker and ended the streak. It was such a shocking moment that you kind of didn't know what to make of it."

Zayn recalled watching the match live with Juice Robinson, shocked at what transpired at the Superdome in New Orleans:

"You had to wait several years to see all the consequences and ripple effect of that moment. It took five years to see 'this all goes back to do that.' Maybe it was chapter one, for me personally, in this huge story that is my quest to one day win the big one." [H/T: Fightful]

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens went on to defeat Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a main event clash at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on May 27, 2023.

Presently, the duo is having a dominant run as Undisputed Tag Team Champions on WWE RAW, coming out on the winning end against the likes of Imperium and The Judgment Day, among others.

Sami Zayn is proud of what he accomplished with Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber

Both WWE Superstars had the live crowd in the palms of their hands during their clash. That is, until the finish, as many were expecting a miracle to happen similar to Bryan Danielson's Road to WrestleMania 30 in 2014.

Zayn even revealed earlier that there were plans to head that direction for The Show of Shows before Cody Rhodes healed up in time.

In the aforementioned interview, Sami Zayn stated:

"It would have been kind of perfect, a storybook ending, if I had dethroned Roman. Sure, of course, but if you look at more five years from now, ten years from now, the totality of where it all lies, I think you will see that it is one great chapter, hopefully, in a story." [H/T: Fightful]

Check out what a wrestling veteran had to say about Sami Zayn's "fluke" run in the main event here.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here