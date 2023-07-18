Immensely popular superstar unlikely to get a major push because WWE believes he 'got over as a fluke' - Reports

There have been multiple cases in the past where the WWE management did not get behind a superstar who organically got over, thus stalling his or her momentum. Something similar happened to Sami Zayn, who, at one point, seemed to be destined for greatness.

Sami Zayn had become the biggest babyface in the company after he betrayed Roman Reigns earlier this year and began feuding with The Tribal Chief. However, he lost to Reigns at the Elimination Chamber PLE, and that was the end of his singles push as he formed a team with Kevin Owens soon after.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has reported that WWE never saw a top guy in Zayn and did not push him further because they believe that he got over as a fluke. Fans wanted Zyan to face Reigns at WrestleMania 39, but instead, he and Owens challenged The Usos for the Tag Team titles and won.

''They always saw Zayn as just a guy, who got over as a fluke and they didn’t see him as having potential past a certain level, and when he got there, they “knew” it wouldn’t last,'' stated Meltzer.

Sami Zayn believed he would face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39

In an interview with My Love Letter to Wrestling, the current Tag Team Champion stated that there was a time during the build-up to WrestleMania when he actually believed he would face The Tribal Chief for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. However, that did not come to fruition.

“So there was a time period going around like from Survivor Series building into the Rumble and especially right before the Rumble and right after the Rumble where I 100% thought it could go to me and Roman at Mania and it would be the best story,” said Zayn.

He further added that in WWE, it is hard to stick to a plan as multiple variables keep popping up. In his case, it was the return of Cody Rhodes, and the company went with The American Nightmare as Reigns' WrestleMania opponent instead of Zayn.

