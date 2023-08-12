Sting shares a heartfelt message after being spotted with WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famers Sting ran into another Hall of Famer at Wrestlecon in Detroit over the past weekend. The Hall of Famer in question is none other than Bret "The Hitman" Hart.

Both superstars spent decades in the promotion, even competing against one another during their times with WCW in the 1990s. Hart had to cut his career short and retire in 2000 due to an injury. On the other hand, the Stinger left WWE in the early 2000s but would never officially retire, as he would have sporadic appearances, brief stints with several promotions, his latest being his current one with AEW.

The Icon quoted a fan's post of his picture with Bret Hart on Twitter and gave a short message to the Hall of Famer. He mentioned how it was nice seeing him and that he always loved his finishing hold.

This alludes to the Sharpshooter, which many have been saying for decades was very similar to his personal submission hold, the Scorpion Deathlock.

"Great seeing you, @BretHart! Oh, and I always loved your finishing hold,"

Sting's message, along with his picture with Bret Hart

The Hall of Famer's tweet can be seen here.

Sting's surprising return on AEW Dynamite this week

One and a half match after his terrifying ladder dive, Hall of Famer Sting returned on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. He came to the aid of his mentee Darby Allin who was going after the Mogul Embassy.

Swerve Strickland and his crew came out to gloat after they attacked Nick Wayne the previous week at his father's wrestling academy. They then called out Allin, who they had their eyes on, and asked him to come out.

The former TNT Champion came out, and although outnumbered, he revealed that he had friends who could help him. The lights went dim, and from the darkness came The Icon with a bat in hand that sent the Mogul Embassy scattering.

The former WWE Superstar pointed to the All In sign, seemingly challenging Strickland to a match. After the segment, it was revealed that the match was made official. Darby Allin and Sting were set to take on Swerve Strickland and AR Fox at All In in Wembley Stadium in a Coffin Match.

