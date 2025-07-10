AEW may have subtly spoiled the result of Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page at All In 2025 

Following yet another skirmish between Hangman Page and Jon Moxley ahead of their bout at All In: Texas, there seems to be hints of how this match could end. This could play into the history between the two.

This weekend, Hangman and Mox will face off in a Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship. This will not be the first time they have faced each other in a death match, as they did so at Revolution 2023. But the stakes are significantly higher this time as the world title is on the line.

A part of this feud that doesn't get talked about as much is the steel chain. A few weeks ago, Jon Moxley used it to choke out Page, and earlier tonight on Dynamite, it was Hangman who threatened to use the metal chain. It seems that this may play a huge part in the violence that is guaranteed to take place this weekend at the pay-per-view.

This foreign object played a major role during their last Texas Death Match, too. Hangman Page used it to choke out Mox and forced him to tap out. AEW could reference this moment by having either one of them win by choking out the other this weekend. This would be a full-circle moment if Hangman ends up winning once again in a similar manner.

A fan put together the parallels revolving around the steel chain. Their post can be found here.

Jon Moxley had one final message for Hangman Page before All In

Earlier tonight on Dynamite, Jon Moxley cut a promo on Hangman Page and sent a final bone-chilling message before their bout at All In: Texas. He warned him, as he claimed that things wouldn't be the same as their last Texas Death Match.

He challenged Page to change his perception of him and head into the match as if this would be the last time he would ever compete.

“On July 12th, you better walk that aisle like it’s the last time you ever will… 'cause make no mistake about it, Texas Death, you are ‘All In.’”

Hangman Page and Jon Moxley have a lot of history with each other in AEW. But this time seems different than before, and the intensity is at its highest.

It remains to be seen who walks out of All In as the AEW World Champion.

