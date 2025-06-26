Former World Champion breaks silence after being brutally attacked by Jon Moxley and The Young Bucks: "They will have to kill me"

A top AEW star made a bold statement after he was attacked by Jon Moxley and The Young Bucks. Hangman Page faced The Beast Mortos in the main event of the recent edition of Dynamite. The match was fast-paced, and the world title contender showcased incredible skills throughout the match. After standing tall, The Young Bucks made their presence known by delivering an EVP trigger to Page.

Moments later, the Death Riders also entered the scene and ambushed the already fallen star. Jon Moxley also inflicted major violence on the former AEW World Champion. After the brutal attack, Will Ospreay and Opps cleared the ring and saved the Cowboy.

While the babyfaces were taking Hangman Page backstage, he said that the Death Riders would have to kill the Owen Hart Foundation winner to stop him.

Check out the video here.

Trending

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

"They will have to kill me Will, they will have to kill me," he said. [From 00:29 - 00:32]

Jon Moxley and Hangman Page are set to face each other at All In: Texas for the AEW World Championship. However, it seems like the status of the match could be changed if the Cowboy isn't cleared to wrestle.

Bully Ray believes that Hangman Page should dethrone Jon Moxley

There was a huge rumor going around that the Death Riders' story would ultimately end with Darby Allin taking down the entire faction and winning the AEW World Championship. Unfortunately, he has been on other quests. Meanwhile, Hangman became more popular with the fans.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully claimed that they shouldn't wait for Darby and let Page win the title at All In.

"It was so early in the promo, and I felt Hangman so much that I wrote down in my notes, should AEW wait on Darby Allin… or should they pull the trigger on Hangman right now, pull the trigger on Hangman at All In? Should Hangman Page be the guy to defeat Jon Moxley? Hangman should be the guy," he said.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see who walks out as a world champion at All In.

Please credit AEW and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the first half of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More