AEW might have already leaked identity of Wild Card entrant in the Owen Hart Tournament

AEW has yet to reveal its wild card entry in the Owen Hart Tournament. The secret wrestler will be seen in the upcoming edition of Dynamite. This Wednesday, Tony Khan announced a special edition of the flagship show, Spring BreakThru. AEW will be celebrating them becoming the longest-running primetime wrestling show. He might have a huge surprise planned for the show.
Prince Nana, a retired wrestler, has been managing Swerve Strickland for the past couple of years. He has been beside Swerve's side during Hangman Page's rivalry. The duo might face on Dynamite. A few days ago, Nana hinted at coming out of retirement. Last week, the Cowboy warned him and Swerve not to interfere in the tournament.
On the Spring BreakThru edition of Dynamite, Prince Nana could come out as a wild card and square off against Hangman Page. This could also help AEW build Swerve Strickland vs. Cowboy as one of the most intriguing feuds in the business.
Prince Nana teases alliance with another AEW star
The 45-year-old star has been one of the top managers of the Jacksonville-based promotion. Fans have been applauding him for perfectly executing his role as the manager of the former World Champion.
While speaking with Punch-Out, Prince Nana said that he would like to manage Queen Aminata, one of the company's up-and-coming stars.
"If I could just add that to my collection right now — right now, it’s hard with Swerve. There’s a lot of business that needs to be taken care of so, I don’t like to have too many things going on but Queen Aminata, hey, hey, hey. I’ll bring her in like that my friend… and she’ll be a huge, huge, huge star. Even bigger than she is right now. I love Queen Aminata," she said.
It will be interesting to see if Nana is revealed as a Wild Card tomorrow.