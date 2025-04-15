AEW might have already leaked identity of Wild Card entrant in the Owen Hart Tournament

AEW has yet to reveal its wild card entry in the Owen Hart Tournament. The secret wrestler will be seen in the upcoming edition of Dynamite. This Wednesday, Tony Khan announced a special edition of the flagship show, Spring BreakThru. AEW will be celebrating them becoming the longest-running primetime wrestling show. He might have a huge surprise planned for the show.

Ad

Prince Nana, a retired wrestler, has been managing Swerve Strickland for the past couple of years. He has been beside Swerve's side during Hangman Page's rivalry. The duo might face on Dynamite. A few days ago, Nana hinted at coming out of retirement. Last week, the Cowboy warned him and Swerve not to interfere in the tournament.

On the Spring BreakThru edition of Dynamite, Prince Nana could come out as a wild card and square off against Hangman Page. This could also help AEW build Swerve Strickland vs. Cowboy as one of the most intriguing feuds in the business.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Prince Nana teases alliance with another AEW star

The 45-year-old star has been one of the top managers of the Jacksonville-based promotion. Fans have been applauding him for perfectly executing his role as the manager of the former World Champion.

While speaking with Punch-Out, Prince Nana said that he would like to manage Queen Aminata, one of the company's up-and-coming stars.

"If I could just add that to my collection right now — right now, it’s hard with Swerve. There’s a lot of business that needs to be taken care of so, I don’t like to have too many things going on but Queen Aminata, hey, hey, hey. I’ll bring her in like that my friend… and she’ll be a huge, huge, huge star. Even bigger than she is right now. I love Queen Aminata," she said.

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Nana is revealed as a Wild Card tomorrow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More