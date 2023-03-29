AEW must sign Roman Reigns' cousin before WWE does 

Given the success of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline in WWE, Tony Khan would certainly find it lucrative to sign another member of the Anoa'i family to AEW before Triple H acquires him.

The star in question is Jacob Fatu. While mainstream casual fans may not know much about him, Jacob has been cooking up a storm on the independent scene over the last few years. He had a record-breaking run with the MLW World Heavyweight Championship as he held on to the belt for more than 800 days.

Coming from the Anoa'i family, Jacob has certainly been bred for the big stage. Even Jim Cornette, who is known for his scathing critiques, has stamped Jacob with his seal of approval.

With the rocky relationship between AEW and CM Punk at the moment, Tony Khan certainly needs to make some major moves to keep his Promotion relevant. Acquiring Jacob Fatu could be a big step in Tony Khan's war against WWE's popularity.

Roman Reigns' cousin was previously praised by AEW star Dax Harwood

While only time will tell whether Jacob Fatu will join Roman Reigns or forge his own path in AEW, his talent has been noticed by several stars already.

Speaking on FTR with Dax, Dax Harwood seemed impressed by the Anoa'i family member's talent despite never having seen a full match.

"I haven't necessarily watched a whole match of his, but I've seen clips and highlights of it. I've heard great stories about him from what I've seen, the snap that he has on all of his offense, you know, being able to balance that line of realism and believability and being an incredible athlete, being able to fly through the air, he toes that line very well," said Dax Harwood. [19:35-20:01]

Given his caliber, it is only a matter of time before Jacob Fatu is picked up by WWE or AEW.

