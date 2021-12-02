5 reasons why Bryan Danielson is the perfect heel for AEW

Since showing up in AEW, Bryan Danielson has arguably been on the hottest run of his pro wrestling career. After an outstanding debut against then-AEW champion Kenny Omega, he quickly powered through the competition in the World Championship Eliminator tournament, last defeating Miro in the finals at Full Gear.

It was feared that a babyface Danielson wouldn't really make sense against Page. But those fears were quickly put to bed when Bryan Danielson seemingly turned heel on the very next Dynamite. It was a masterful turn as the American Dragon ruined Page’s championship homecoming, berating his hometown audience in Virginia and implying that he wished it was Omega that he was facing instead. Here’s why this shift in attitude could benefit AEW going forward.

#5 Lack of top heels on the AEW roster

Every hero needs a worthy villain. With Adam Page’s coronation as the company’s top babyface, he needs a new rival who can provide a blockbuster feud to kickstart his title reign. Enter Bryan Danielson.

While his villainous turn came from left field, it made a whole lot of sense. Beyond Kenny Omega, there is a lack of credible challengers in AEW’s main event scene who can step up to the plate. This is especially the case when it comes to the bad guys.

MJF is tied up with CM Punk in another headlining feud. Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo are stuck in a never-ending storyline with Cody Rhodes. Adam Cole could potentially be a great option as the new leader of the Elite fighting Page while Omega recuperates from his injuries but that should be saved for later down the road. Danielson’s turn to the dark side immediately shifts the heat to him and saves the audience from having to decide who to support.

