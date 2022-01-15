AEW star Brian Cage teases blockbuster dream match with former 5-time WWE Champion 

Though Brian Cage has been absent from AEW's programming, he hasn't stopped teasing prospective matches upon his return. The latest name on his list of dream opponents is Bryan Danielson.

Since losing his FTW Championship to Ricky Starks on October 6th edition of Rampage, Cage hasn't appeared in the company's programming, aside from performing at the Jericho Cruise. His absence led to speculation surrounding his status with Tony Khan's promotion, which he joined in early 2020.

A few hours back, a Twitter user shared his desire to see Brian Cage get into the squared circle with The American Dragon. The AEW star quickly responded, terming the dream match between him and Danielson as "Battle of the Brian's."

Furthermore, he also hilariously trolled his fellow All Elite Wrestling star Brian Pillman Jr. with his tweet. Check out Cage's message below:

"Would love for the battle of the Brian's. Sorry pillman," tweeted Brian Cage

It'll be interesting to see when The Machine returns and if AEW books a match between him and Danielson or not. The feud is sure to steal the show if it materializes.

Brian Cage has some interesting matches lined up outside of AEW

While his career in All Elite Wrestling seems stalled right now, Brian Cage has some intriguing matches lined up on the indie scene.

He is set to square off against former WWE star Buddy Matthews on March 26, 2022, at Battleground Championship Wrestling's When Worlds Collide event. The show goes down at the iconic 2300 Arena, aka ECW Arena, Pennsylvania.

Warrior Wrestling @WarriorWrstlng !!HUGE NEWS!!



The main event for Warrior Wrestling 18 in the Bendix Arena in South Bend, Indiana, on January 22nd is set!



Will Ospreay defends the Warrior Wrestling Championship against Brian Cage!!



Tickets:

Cage will also lock horns with Will Ospreay in the main event of the Warrior Wrestling 18 show, which goes down on January 22 at the Bendix Arena in Sound Bend, Indiana. The NJPW star will put his Warrior Wrestling Championship on the line against The Machine at the show.

Do you want to see Cage and Bryan Danielson to square off inside an AEW ring? Sound off in the comments section below.

