"I will never be able to thank him" - AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker breaks character to praise 39-year wrestling industry veteran

AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker is known for her oftentimes selfish and aggressive persona in the ring. However, she recently broke character to praise industry veteran Tony Schiavone.

Many fans know that Baker and Schiavone are friends behind the scenes, and AEW often uses this relationship in on-screen segments. The broadcaster frequently interviews the champion, and he was a guest at Baker's holiday party on the "Holiday Bash" edition of AEW Dynamite.

During an appearance on the “In the Kliq” podcast, Baker discussed her bond with Schiavone and expressed her gratitude for his constant support. AEW's resident dentist also made it clear that he has helped her with her promos.

“I will never be able to thank him for how much he’s helped me in all aspects of my life," said Baker. "He’s one of my best friends, anytime there’s anything going on, good, bad, you know, he’s one of the first I call, first I talk to when I’m excited or to vent about [something] but just how he helped me, especially early on with those promos.” (H/T: POST Wrestling)

Baker and Tony Schiavone have maintained a friendly relationship on screen, as she seems to be the only heel that Schiavone can tolerate. It's rare for a heel wrestler of Britt Baker's caliber to break character and state that others have played a part in their success. Still, the AEW Women's World Champion went out of her way to give Schiavone credit.

Britt Baker started out as a face during her early days in AEW

It might be crazy to think of the D.M.D. as a babyface, but during her initial run, that's exactly what she was. Britt Baker even teamed up with Riho, her most recent nemesis. It's safe to say that a lot has changed since this chapter of her career.

Since her legendary match against Hikaru Shida where she broke her nose, Baker has solidified her spot as one of the top heels in AEW. Her Lights Out Match against Thunder Rosa took her career to the next level, and she has continued to thrive ever since. The D.M.D. is definitely a once-in-a-lifetime wrestler and deserving of being considered one of AEW's "Four Pillars".

