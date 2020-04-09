Best and worst of AEW Dynamite- Britt Baker gets busted open, Big problem with TNT tournament match revealed

There was a very famous legendary figure on commentary this week!

Britt Baker may have suffered a legitimate injury during her match.

Riju Dasgupta

The Doctor and Hikaru Shida tore it up this week

AEW Dynamite is doing the best it can with the limited resources available at this point in time and I have to say that they are doing a fine job, in my personal opinion. This week's show wasn't the best episode I've seen but it was definitely not a boring two hours.

In fact, I would say that it was even better than RAW after WrestleMania 36. I know that it is probably an unfair comparison to make considering that WWE has decided to not have fans at ringside, but Dynamite just seemed to flow a lot better than RAW.

So, with that said, let me separate the best from the worst for you, reader. You may choose to disagree with me and I invite you to leave a comment and let me know your thoughts and your views in the section right below.

And so, without further ado, I present my weekly review.

#1 Best: The Women's match

Sometimes, a legitimate injury adds a certain 'color' to your match that may not have existed previously. We saw this with Becky Lynch after a botched punch from Nia Jax caused blood to stream down her face and gave us an iconic image, creating a global star.

Britt Baker broke her nose during the course of the match and while I will not share the gory images here, you are welcome to check it out on AEW's twitter, who are unafraid to showcase some blood and guts. And even though Hikaru Shida won the match, I would say that this was Baker's night, because she really came into her own as a heel, hitting with more intensity and interacting with Tony Schiavone midway through the match, showing us heat-seeking abilities that the best in the business possess.

