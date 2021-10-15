"I survived by the skin of my teeth" - AEW star on his real-life altercation with Brock Lesnar

AEW star Chris Jericho has opened up about his backstage altercation with Brock Lesnar back in 2016, where he came face-to-face with The Beast Incarnate.

Jericho was unhappy at how things went down in Brock Lesnar's match with Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2016. At the pay-per-view, Orton was busted open and Lesnar attacked Orton continuously even after the bell rang. A furious Jericho confronted Lesnar backstage, not knowing that it was a planned move.

In his recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Chris Jericho spoke about his latest feud in AEW, with Dan Lambert's American Top Team. The former AEW World Champion said he had real-life feuds with MMA stars in the past, alluding to his backstage fight with Lesnar.

“When you get into that moment, it is what it is. You either go for it, or you put your tail between your legs and hide, and I’ve never been that type of guy. I’m more of the type to die with boots on. So I’ve had my issues and shoots with MMA guys before, like that one with Brock Lesnar, and I survived by the skin of my teeth,” said Jericho.

Jericho was excited about his feud with Lambert and his men, one of whom is former UFC Heavyweight Champion Junior Dos Santos.

AEW star Chris Jericho on his anger at Brock Lesnar after SummerSlam match with Randy Orton

Doug Rush @TheDougRush Chris Jericho taking jabs at Brock Lesnar and Goldberg tonight on AEW Dynamite in his promo with Dan Lambert. #AEWDynamite Chris Jericho taking jabs at Brock Lesnar and Goldberg tonight on AEW Dynamite in his promo with Dan Lambert. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/wfvfhxrI71

Jericho was concerned about his friend Randy Orton, during Orton's match with Lesnat, where Lesnar left The Viper in a pool of his own blood. The former WWE star revealed a few years ago what he did when Lesnar came backstage after the match.

“Yeah he did some stuff that I felt he shouldn’t have done and no one would tell me if it was supposed to happen or not and then he started yelling at me -- I was like, ‘F*ck this guy’. I started yelling back," said Jericho.

Also Read

He also said he wanted to bite off Lesnar's nose after coming face-to-face with him backstage.

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam