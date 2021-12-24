Jim Cornette says 56-year-old WWE personality should be AEW's #1 target to sign

One of the sharpest minds in pro wrestling belongs to Paul Heyman, the former Special Counsel of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He is such a widely-respected figure that Jim Cornette wants Tony Khan to bring him under AEW's umbrella.

Apart from his work in Vince McMahon's company, Paul Heyman is also known for founding ECW, one of the most prominent wrestling promotions in the '90s. On the latest edition of his podcast, Drive-Thru, Jim Cornette discussed a possible trade of talent between WWE and AEW.

Cornette was quick to say that 'The Advocate' should be at the top of Tony Khan's list. He urged the AEW President to trade anyone from his roster (except Bryan Danielson and CM Punk) to secure Heyman's services:

"If I was Tony Khan, I would give Vince McMahon anybody for Paul Heyman... It's a little bit different stylistically, and the fanbase takes everyone differently. But if I was Tony, I wouldn't give away CM Punk or Bryan Danielson, but I would say "Vince you could have anybody else except Punk and Danielson, give me f***ing Heyman.'" said Jim Cornette

Jim Ross recently compared a top AEW star to WWE veteran Paul Heyman

In a recent episode of his podcast Grilling with JR, the AEW broadcaster compared Paul Heyman to MJF. Ross believes that The Salt of the Earth is a younger and more athletic version of the veteran.

Furthermore, JR praised the WWE personality, saying he spotted something special in Heyman when he was in his mid-20s.

"Let me tell you this, statement of the night may be that MJF is a younger, actually athletic version of Paul Heyman. I was around Paul Heyman when he was in his 20s a lot and I helped Paul a great deal back when nobody wanted to work with him because he was so obstinate in their view. Well, I saw talent," Jim Ross said.

If Tony Khan does manage to bring Paul Heyman to AEW, one can only imagine how heated a promo battle between him and MJF would be.

Do you see Paul Heyman leaving WWE for AEW sometime down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

