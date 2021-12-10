"Hated everywhere" - WCW legend downplays MJF's comparison with 5-time WWE Champion 

Lance Storm recently shared his view on the reception received by MJF at this week's AEW Dynamite in Long Island to that of Bret Hart in Canada.

While fans usually rain down boos on The Pinnacle leader, MJF was on the receiving end of loud cheers on Wednesday night's show in his hometown of Long Island. Interestingly, beloved babyface CM Punk was booed by the crowd when he spoke negatively about the hometown hero.

This led to wrestling journalist Bryan Alvarez comparing MJF's hometown pop to the reactions received by Bret Hart in Canada. It's no secret that the WWE Hall of Famer is the most beloved Canadian pro wrestler of all time.

However, Lance Storm disagreed with this comparison and tweeted that Hart was loved in every country except the United States. On the contrary, the wrestling veteran pointed out that MJF is hated everywhere except in his hometown.

"Except Bret was loved everywhere but the US. MJF is hated everywhere but Long Island," Lance Storm tweeted.

Lance Storm @LanceStorm @bryanalvarez @YouTube Except Bret was loved everywhere but the US. MJF is hated everywhere but Long Island @bryanalvarez @YouTube Except Bret was loved everywhere but the US. MJF is hated everywhere but Long Island

While it's true that MJF is rarely cheered by fans, his reception in Long Island proves that his hometown fans love him regardless of his heel antics in AEW.

Disco Inferno recently praised MJF and CM Punk for their promo abilities

While the WCW veteran is usually critical of AEW's programming, Disco Inferno recently took exception while lavishing praise on MJF and CM Punk. He believes that neither men seem to be reading scripted lines or have memorized their promos.

He reserved special praise for MJF, saying The Salt of the Earth rarely stumbles while speaking despite being a fast talker.

"They (CM Punk and MJF) do not sound like they're reading scripted promos or memorizing written scripted promos, which most of the wrestlers do. But I think they're both excellent talkers. MJF, very well spoken. First of all, it's hard to be a fast talker on the mic and not stumble over your words ever. Which MJF never does," said Disco Inferno.

Although CM Punk issued a challenge to MJF on this Wednesday night's AEW Dynamite, the latter is yet to accept the match's proposal. The Pinnacle leader will be in action on next week's edition to defend his Dynamite Diamond Ring against Dante Martin.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think comparisons between MJF and Bret Hart are legitimate? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy