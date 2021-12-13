Latest AEW: Winter Is Coming 2021: Date and Updated Match Card

Winter Is Coming will take place on Wednesday, December 15th, with this year being AEW's second showcase of the television special.

The event will feature a world championship match, the finals of the Dynamite Diamond Ring, a grudge match in the women's division, and a classic David vs. Goliath bout.

Here's the latest and full rundown of Wednesday night's card.

1. MJF vs. Dante Martin – The Dynamite Diamond Ring

The match was made official following the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal, which took place this past Wednesday. MJF and Dante Martin were the last men standing. MJF will fight for the ring a third time. Martin is one of the company's up-and-coming stars and is one-half of Top Flight.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF I’m the strongest Pillar.



I’m salt of the earth.



I’m the past the present and the future of professional wrestling.



I’m better than you and you know it.



I’m about to be a 3x BEAUTIFUL DYNAMITE DIAMOND RING CHAMPION!

MJF has the experience, is much more calculated, and has the numbers advantage with Wardlow and Shawn Spears by his side. But Martin's pure talent could give the underdog the edge.

2. Wardlow vs. Matt Sydal

Both men were featured in the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal last week. However, both were eliminated and will now face off against one another. The two varying styles should make for an excellent showcase.

3. Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb (No Disqualification Match)

Hikaru Shida and Serena Deeb have been at each other's throats for a while now. Winter Is Coming will serve as a rubber match between the two powerhouses of the women's division. Due to the intensity of this rivalry, AEW has made it a No Disqualification Match.

4. AEW World Champion 'Hangman' Adam Page vs. Bryan Danielson (AEW World Championship Match)

Bryan Danielson won the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament at Full Gear, defeating Miro in a 20-minute bout. On the same night, Adam Page defeated Kenny Omega to win the AEW World Championship. On December 1, AEW announced Danielson vs. Page at Winter Is Coming. This will be Page's first AEW World Championship defense.

Last year's AEW's Winter Is Coming was historic

Ciarán @CiaranRH2



Kenny Omega defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Championship!



#AEW @KennyOmegamanX 1 year ago today:Kenny Omega defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Championship! 1 year ago today:Kenny Omega defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Championship!#AEW @KennyOmegamanX https://t.co/Tcw3AWayOo

Last year on Winter Is Coming, Kenny Omega defeated Jon Moxley to kickstart his nearly one-year-long title reign.

