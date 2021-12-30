Matt Hardy names new AEW team as his and Jeff Hardy's dream opponents 

Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish coming back together as reDRagon has forced fans and AEW veteran Matt Hardy to sit up and take notice.

During this week's AEW Dynamite, O'Reilly, Fish, and Adam Cole squared off against Best Friends on the main event. The former NXT Tag Team Champions were referred to as reDRagon during their entrance, which was their ring name from the indie circuit.

As expected, Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish came up victorious after KOR pinned Chuck Taylor, thanks to some timely assistance from The Young Bucks. Taking to Twitter, Matt Hardy, who was also in action at this week's AEW Dynamite, shared his happiness over the reDRagon reunion.

He added that the two were great recruits made by AEW and Tony Khan. Moreover, Hardy disclosed that he and Jeff Hardy always wanted to wrestle the reDRagon. Check out the AEW star's tweet below:

"Gotta be honest - It was great to hear the team name of "reDRagon" & the finisher "Chasing the Dragon" on #AEWDynamite tonight.. @theBobbyFish & @KORcombat are HUGE pickups for @AEW. It’s a team that @JEFFHARDYBRAND & I always wanted to wrestle against." tweeted Matt Hardy.

Matt Hardy is optimistic about teaming up with Jeff Hardy in AEW

Earlier this month, the Hardy Family Office chief spoke about possibly reuniting with his brother Jeff Hardy in AEW. For those unaware, the latter was let go by WWE a few weeks back, leaving doors open for him to join his brother once his 90-day non-compete clause expires.

Matt Hardy stated that both he and Charismatic Enigma want to end their careers the same way they started it, as a tag team. He added that AEW could be the best place for a Hardy Boyz reunion.

"I mean that would be fabulous [to have one last run with Jeff Hardy] and I know both of us have stated on quite a few occasions that we both wanna end our careers the way we began our careers and that is as a tag team. I think us teaming together and having one last great run as a tag team would be amazing and I couldn’t think of a better place to do it than All Elite Wrestling," Hardy said.

#WWE #AEW The Hardy Boyz have been through the world but with their careers coming to a twilight phase, do you reckon a reunion is on the cards? The Hardy Boyz have been through the world but with their careers coming to a twilight phase, do you reckon a reunion is on the cards?#WWE #AEW https://t.co/z4CRDgQ3tZ

If the Hardy Boyz reunion materializes in AEW, the duo could compete in countless dream matches, including one against reDRagon.

