AEW News Roundup: Andrade comments on his debut in Tony Khan's promotion, Top star blasts Darby's alliance with Sting, and more- 6th June 2021

Welcome to the latest edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we bring you the biggest news stories related to All Elite Wrestling.

It's been an immense week for AEW as the company signed two former WWE superstars. Last week it was Mark Henry and now it's Andrade.

We'll begin the article with AEW's newest signee Andrade, who commented on his shocking debut last night. An AEW star mocked the alliance between Sting and Darby Allin.

Jungle Boy gives his insight on whether his push was paused due to the pandemic. The AEW star remembers the late Brodie Lee through a heartfelt tweet.

And last but not least, a popular member of the Inner Circle quashed reports on his NJPW status.

Now, let's get started with today's News Roundup.

#5 AEW's newest signee Andrade comments on his debut

Andrade surprised everyone last night!

It seems like AEW is keeping big surprises up their sleeves. Last night on AEW Dynamite, the company certainly showed one.

Former WWE superstar Andrade made his shocking debut on AEW Dynamite last night. He was introduced by the famous manager Vickie Guerrero, teasing an association with Andrade moving forward.

Andrade didn't waste any time elaborating on his plans for the promotion. The Mexican star stated that he will be "the new face of All Elite Wrestling."

Following his shocking debut, Andrade opened up about it on social media. The former United States champion took to Twitter, stating that he's grateful for the opportunity:

"Gracias for the opportunity to show the world how successful I am @AEW", said Andrade.

Gracias for the opportunity to show the world how successful I am @AEW https://t.co/Pkcp4Oceub — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) June 5, 2021

Just before his massive debut, Andrade took to Twitter to share a photo of himself and his fiance Charlotte Flair with a caption on the picture saying "let's celebrate the good news":

"Let's celebrate for the good news. I you #mami and you look pretty #queen @MsCharlotteWWE."

"Vamos a celebrar por la buenas noticias. Te otra cosas Luces hermosa".

Well, no one thought the former WWE superstar was dropping hints on his new wrestling home.

Now that Andrade has signed with AEW, one can only expect bigger things to come for the Mexican star.

