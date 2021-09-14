AEW News Roundup: Top WWE star takes shot at CM Punk, Kenny Omega comments on Roman Reigns and PWI 500, Daniel Bryan's backstage apology after debut (13 September 2021)

Welcome to the September 13, 2021 edition of the AEW News Roundup featuring CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and Bryan Danielson fka Daniel Bryan. There hasn't been a more exciting time to be an AEW fan than now, and there is an influx of huge stories and angles every day.

We start tonight's roundup with Seth Rollins, showing he still isn't too fond of CM Punk as he took another shot at the AEW star on a live show. AEW Champion Kenny Omega had his say on the PWI 500 list after the Best Bout Machine topped the list for the second time in his career.

Daniel Bryan, now known as Bryan Danielson, apologized to a top AEW star after his spectacular debut at All Out. The Young Bucks filed for a trademark for an old stable name, with Adam Cole signing for AEW. The latest viewership numbers for AEW Rampage round off today's coverage.

Without any delay, let's jump into it.

#5 Seth Rollins yelled "you s**k" at a fan wearing AEW star CM Punk's shirt

Rollins pointed at a guys CM Punk shirt in the crowd and yelled “you suck” #WWEDC — johan (@JohanNDaCut) September 12, 2021

During a live event at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC, former WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins took exception to a fan wearing a CM Punk t-shirt and yelled "you s**k" at him.

Seth Rollins and CM Punk had a long-standing set of issues that began when CM Punk was announced for WWE Backstage on FOX. The Messiah asked Punk to fight him, but his challenges fell on deaf ears.

Don’t talk about me, fight me. I’ll catch ya right up. https://t.co/CiyQqQ6Bjt — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 18, 2019

Of course, CM Punk was never interested in rejoining WWE, signing with AEW instead two years from the online altercation with Rollins.

However, Money in the Bank briefcase holder Big E ensured the fan went happy by offering him a handshake after defeating Seth Rollins at the live show.

BIG E, however gave him a handshake #WWEDC — johan (@JohanNDaCut) September 12, 2021

It's unlikely we'll ever see CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins considering both men are in different companies at the moment.

