AEW News Roundup- Top star blasts Jim Ross, Matt Hardy on who's the best wrestler in the world and more- 25th May 2021

A top AEW star revealed that a WWE superstar reached out to him and asked to go easy on Sting at Double or Nothing on May 30th. Jim Ross has once again found himself under criticism, this time by a top member of The Elite.

Former WWE employee Eric Bischoff is happy with AEW's decision to launch a new show that will air after WWE SmackDown.

Ethan Page recently shared soul-stirring news via Twitter. And last but not least, the AEW star interjected himself in the ongoing debate over who is the best wrestler in the world - Kenny Omega, Roman Reigns, or Randy Orton?

#5 Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks mocks AEW veteran commentator Jim Ross

Jim Ross is part of the commentary team on AEW Dynamite

Matt Jackson, one-half of AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks, recently appeared on the latest edition of Being The Elite. During the episode, Matt Jackson addressed Jim Ross's depreciating comments towards The Young Bucks.

Jim Ross is currently part of AEW's broadcast team on Dynamite. During the recent episode of Dynamite, Ross slammed The Young Bucks by calling them 'unmatched' against Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston.

Matt Jackson was seemingly unhappy with the veteran's unwanted remarks. In response, Matt Jackson stated Jim Ross is the 'world's worst commentator'. He added that he and his brother Nick Jackson are world-class performers and have been consistent at the top level for longer than anybody else in this business.

"The other day Jim Ross - world's worst commentator - hit a line about how unmatched we are against Jon and Eddie. Now, why exactly is that? After all, we are the world-class tag team that's been doing this longer than anyone and at a higher level than anybody else. I mean we are the AEW World Tag Team Champions, not them Jim," said Matt Jackson.

Matt Jackson also mocked Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston's alliance. He added that just because The Bucks don't have heavy accents doesn't mean we are not 'tough'.

"In fact, last year, these two men were at each other's throats. I barely call them a tag team. Is it because they are tougher than us? What because we wear outrageous headbands and luxury sneakers and smug looks on our faces?" said Matt Jackson.

Matt Jackson lit up the ongoing rivalry with Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston on the latest episode of Being The Elite. It remains to be seen who will emerge victorious in their match at Double or Nothing this Sunday.

