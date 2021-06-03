AEW News Roundup - Matt Hardy calls former WWE Superstar 'a piece of s***', backstage reaction to Sting's return match at Double or Nothing, and more - 3rd June 2021

Welcome to the latest edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we bring you the biggest news stories related to All Elite Wrestling.

Matt Hardy seems to have renewed an old rivalry with a former WWE Superstar. We also got to know how people backstage reacted to Sting's performance at Double or Nothing.

Tony Khan has shed some light on the future of the former IMPACT Wrestling executive in AEW. There is some cause of concern in the land of the Elite as last week's Friday Night Dynamite reportedly hit all-time record low numbers.

And last but not least, the top AEW champions recently made a bold claim about tag teams of the 80s.

Now, let's get started with today's News Roundup.

#5 AEW star Matt Hardy takes a dig at Christian Cage

Matt Hardy

On the latest episode of Being The Elite, Matt Hardy sent a warning to AEW star Christian Cage for betraying his trust during Casino Battle Royale this past Sunday.

Both Matt Hardy and Christian Cage were part of the final three before Captain Charisma shockingly eliminated the former. The Battle Royale was eventually won by Jungle Boy.

During this week's edition of Being The Elite, Matt Hardy was seen furious over the fact that the former WWE Superstar betrayed him. Hardy revealed they both had a pact that they would get rid of Jungle Boy, but Captain Charisma went against it.

"Christian Cage, ever since I met you on day one, you've always been a piece of sh*t. And you really revealed yourself tonight. I mean, you sumb*tch, we made a pact. We're going to get rid of Jungle Boy and we're going to settle it like two icons in the ring. But you know what Christian Cage? You were too big of a coward to face Big Money Matt," said Matt Hardy.

AEW star Matt Hardy further stated that Hardy Boyz was the only reason Christian and Edge became popular.

"If it wasn't for myself and my brother, you and your sh*tty partner would have never gotten over," Hardy added. "You owe your career to me and my brother. But you betrayed my trust and now you're going to pay for this."

Christian Cage hasn't responded to Matt Hardy yet, but it looks like the two former WWE Superstars may engage in a rivalry sooner rather than later.

Edited by Amar Anand