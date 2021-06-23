AEW News Roundup: A member of the Dark Order wants to face Braun Strowman, former WWE superstar vows to retire Christian Cage, and more (June 23, 2021)

Welcome back to another exciting edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we bring you the biggest news stories related to All Elite Wrestling.

We'll begin today's article with a member of the Dark Order, who has challenged the recently released WWE superstar Braun Strowman.

A former WWE superstar has promised to retire Christian Cage. AEW's newest signee, Andrade El Idolo, has filed for a new trademark and Jungle Boy has given his take on his promo ability.

Last but not least, AEW president Tony Khan reveals why he rejected the idea of installing Thunderdome.

That said, let's now get started with the latest AEW News Roundup.

#5 AEW star wants to be Braun Strowman's first opponent after his WWE release

The Monster Among Men!

AEW star and member of the Dark Order, Colt Cabana, expressed his desire to face recently released WWE superstar Braun Strowman.

Braun Strowman was shockingly released by WWE as part of budget cuts earlier this month. Since then, fans have been speculating about his possible next wrestling destination.

He is undoubtedly the hottest free agent today. Rumors of him joining AEW sparked a few weeks ago. Mark Henry even publicly stated that there's mutual interest between both Strowman and AEW.

The Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman was one of the best big men in WWE. He had the look, the charisma, and the fans loved him. He was a money making machine for the WWE. With all this, he was still released from the WWE. What went wrong?pic.twitter.com/h6e4jYQYVM — TonyPizzaGuy (@TonyPizzaGuy) June 9, 2021

Appearing on the Straight To Hell podcast, Colt Cabana discussed numerous topics, most notably challenging Braun Strowman to a fight. Cabana stated that he wants to be Strowman's first opponent after his WWE release.

"You know what, I would be the first to wrestle Braun Strowman," said Cabana."It doesn't even have to be in AEW, it could be anywhere. We'd both have to wear those Hulk hands. It's a Get These Hands Match [laughs]. There's Hulk hands on a chain, and there's a ladder, and we literally have to get these hands, and the first one to get these hands can use these hands."

Colt Cabana made it clear that it doesn't necessarily have to be in Tony Khan's promotion. They can even wrestle outside AEW. Meanwhile, Cabana jokingly mentioned facing him in a Get These Hands Match.

It wouldn't be far-fetched to think that Braun Strowman is likely to join AEW once he finishes his 90-day non-competitor clause. The only question that comes to mind is whether a man of his size could be a fit in AEW's roster or not.

