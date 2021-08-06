AEW News Roundup (August 5th, 2021): The Undertaker asks popular star to prove his worth as a champion, former WWE legend reveals hefty amount that could convince him to come out of retirement and more

Welcome back to another thrilling edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we bring you the biggest news stories coming from the world of All Elite Wrestling.

We'll begin today's stacked article with a popular AEW star, who recently revealed that the Undertaker convinced him to wrestle a rookie back in the day. The legendary commentator is hopeful of CM Punk joining Tony Khan's promotion.

WWE Hall of Famer reveals what it would take to get him out of retirement to face Kenny Omega. Malakai Black reveals his reaction when he finds out that he has a 30-day non-compete clause.

And last but not least, Cody Rhodes tried retiring during the Homecoming edition this week.

That said, let's now get started with the latest AEW News Roundup.

#5 WWE legend The Undertaker prompted popular AEW star to wrestle an NXT rookie

The Phenom!

AEW star Chris Jericho recently revealed that the Undertaker convinced him to wrestle former WWE superstar Daniel Bryan back in the day.

Daniel Bryan, who was a rookie in 2010, got an opportunity to get in the ring with then World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho during the first edition of NXT. The Demo God got the quick work of Daniel Bryan, dismantling him in under six minutes. Much to everyone's surprise, both men had only fought twice against each other, given that Bryan and Jericho worked together in the same company for years.

Today in NXT History:



February 23, 2010 — #NXT premieres and its first main event pits “rookie” @WWEDanielBryan against #WWE World Heavyweight Champion @IAmJericho.



Despite a great showing, Bryan submits to #Jericho before @mikethemiz follows up with a beating. pic.twitter.com/EuuPA8Slgn — NXT Stop (@NXTuesday) February 23, 2020

Speaking to Inside the Ropes, AEW star Chris Jericho revealed that he initially didn't want to get in the ring with Daniel Bryan, considering that the Demo god was World Champion and his rival was just a rookie. However, the Undertaker prompted him to act as a champion:

“I didn’t want to have that match. I just thought, ‘Why is the WWE Champion having a match against some guy that’s just coming in for NXT?’ I remember it was Undertaker that was like, ‘Go out there and show them why you’re the champion,” Chris Jericho said.

Chris Jericho further revealed that it's amazing that people still talk about their match to this day, despite both men facing only a few matches together. He also heaped praise on the quality of the match:

"I don’t think I wrestled Daniel many more times, maybe two or three times, but none of them memorable. That one was the one that was memorable and who would have thought it at the time? But here we are, you know, ten years later and people still talk about it because it was such a monumental match and the first meeting between two guys that, you know, are still doing it pretty much at the top of our games ten years later,” Chris Jericho said.

Daniel Bryan Has Reportedly Signed A Contract With AEWhttps://t.co/xaeflB2pZd pic.twitter.com/TctpdrQQO1 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 22, 2021

Social media is currently in a frenzy over news of Daniel Bryan possibly showing up in AEW later this year. If it ever happens, a match between him and Chris Jericho could happen one more time.

