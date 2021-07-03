AEW News Roundup: WWE legend Mick Foley wants to officiate a match involving popular shield member, Chris Jericho reveals who came up with the idea of MMA fight, and more (2nd July 2021)

Welcome back to another exciting edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we bring you the biggest news stories coming from the world of All Elite Wrestling.

#5. Mick Foley wants to officiate a match involving top AEW star

Mick Foley!

Hardcore wrestling legend Mick Foley recently expressed his desire to play the role of a referee in a match involving AEW star Jon Moxley.

Atsushi Onita, a well-known Japanese wrestling legend, revealed that he wants a legit deathmatch with Jon Moxley. The Japanese star was seemingly impressed with Jon Moxley's recent revival of the death-match wrestling rules during his feud with Kenny Omega in 2019 and 2021.

Jon Moxley holds a tremendous amount of respect for Atsushi Onita. He even uses the Japanese legend's "Wild Things" theme song for his entrance, out of respect for Onita.

It is unclear if the match will ever become a reality, but if it does, WWE legend Mick Foley wants to be a part of it.

Taking to Twitter, Mick Foley stated that if Jon Moxley and Atsushi Onita ever get to collide with each other, he would like to be a special guest referee for that match,

"If an Onita vs Moxley match were to happen, I’d like to be the referee. I always felt the “American Onita” label given to me by the Japanese press and fans was a huge honor," Foley tweeted.

If an Onita vs Moxley match were to happen, I’d like to be the referee.



I always felt the “American Onita” label given to me by the Japanese press and fans was a huge honor. https://t.co/Yyq4USLCOZ — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 2, 2021

Mick Foley also acknowledged that Japanese media and fans used to call him the "American Onita" back in the day for his violent style of wrestling. He stated that he felt grateful to be labeled with that tag.

Since AEW has always opened a forbidden door, fans can see this epic clash involving extremely violent rules.

