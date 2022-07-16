AEW News Roundup: Alberto Del Rio comments on recent controversy surrounding an absent star, top champion takes a jab at former WWE Superstars on the roster (16 July, 2022)

AEW has been gearing up for Fyter Fest week and now that it's here, tons of interesting things are happening within the promotion. With brand new AEW World Tag Team Champions, the future of the promotion seems brighter than ever.

With three more Fyter Fest episodes of Dynamite and Rampage set to happen, fan anticipation is through the roof. Outside of the actual event, the company and its stars continue to burn up the news cycle. Continue reading as we break down three of the most significant stories over the past 24-hours for your convenience, in today's AEW News Roundup.

#3 Claudio Castagnoli comments on being unsure of using the Giant Swing on Chris Jericho at the top of the Blood and Guts cage

Claudio Castagnoli's debut during the first ever AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door shocked and delighted many fans. The star was victorious in his first ever match with the promotion, and the following week took Bryan Danielson's spot at Blood and Guts. The star stole the show when he performed his jaw-dropping Giant Swing on Chris Jericho at the top of the cage.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Castagnoli shared how fun it was to swing AEW's The Wizard on top of the Blood and Guts cage.

“I found out it’s a lot of fun to swing Chris Jericho on top of that cage,” Castagnoli said. "I’m very safety-conscious, and I didn’t think it was possible. Other people had a lot of faith in me, and I knew how cool it would look, but everyone’s safety was paramount to me."

"We decided to go through with it when we knew it would be safe. Once I got up there and started swinging, any remaining doubt went away.” Castagnoli continued. (H/T: SportsIllustrated)

Since then, Castagnoli has also taken on and triumphed over his former Real Americans teammate, Jake Hager. The former WWE Superstar is currently undefeated as he continues to build up momentum within the promotion.

#2 Ricky Starks took a massive dig at former WWE Superstars who have been getting a push in AEW

Ricky Starks is the current reigning FTW Champion!

Ricky Starks made his AEW debut all the way back in 2020, when he answered then-TNT Champion Cody Rhodes' open-challenge. Starks was then quickly signed by the promotion and aligned himself with Team Taz, whom he's been fronting for ever since.

During a recent interview with WrestlingINC, the FTW Champion shrugged off a question about having a chip on his shoulder in light of the slew of former WWE Superstars on the roster.

"No, not at all, I don’t believe in having a chip on my shoulder because that makes me a whiny little b***h," said Starks. "But what I do believe in is, these people who come in and the attitude of a higher-than, and we are a less-than, you get what I’m saying?"

Starks continued, pointing out that all the former stars once signed to WWE were let go by the company for a reason.

"I think it should be noted that there’s a reason those people don’t work there anymore, and we should look at the facts of why." (H/T Fightful).

Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs recently lost against two former WWE Superstars, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland, when they - alongside Swerve in Our Glory - challenged the Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag-Team Championships. The star might have a grudge to settle very soon, as he's undoubtedly upset about the loss.

#1 Alberto El Patron recently shared some encouraging words about Jeff Hardy in light of his DUI arrest

Alberto El Patron (formerly Del Rio) was last seen in WWE during the 2015 Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, where he challenged John Cena for the United States Championship.

El Patron recently sat down with Sportskeeda for an exclusive interview. During the discussion, the former WWE Champion shared a hopeful message for Jeff Hardy in light of his DUI arrest and suspension.

"I mean, it's really difficult to be talking about these things," said El Patron. "I feel sorry for him, for his family, and all I can say is: Jeff you are a fantastic person. I hope you overcome this situation and I hope you're finally able to defeat your fears and your demons, and all the things you have to be fixing. God bless you." (9:33 onward)

The former US Champion has openly teased both returning to WWE as well as signing with AEW. In a recent interview, the star commented on the possibility of joining All Elite Wrestling. While Del Rio has aspirations to join the promotion, Jeff Hardy is currently undergoing a rehab program to determine whether or not he can return.

